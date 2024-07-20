During the first few years of a star’s time in the public eye, they usually undergo a noticeable style transformation. Sabrina Carpenter ditched her all-black attire for her current girly, glamorous, and slightly sultry aesthetic; Ayo Edebiri went from polished, heavily-patterned numbers to monochromatic, cool-girl combos; Kaia Gerber left her fast fashion ‘fits behind for fresh-off-the-runway ALAïA and Versace pieces. The same rings true for Daisy Edgar-Jones, who burst on the scene with the hit Hulu series, Normal People back in 2020. As her fame grew over the past four years, so did her access to the industry’s buzziest ateliers — she became a brand ambassador for Gucci early on in her career. And now, she is undeniably one to watch on the fashion front.

Ever since Edgar-Jones started working with celebrity stylist Dani Michelle in April — the creative behind some of your favorite looks from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — her outfits have truly been next-level. At the Gucci Cruise 2025 show back in May, Michelle dressed the actor in a leather coat dress and sky-high loafers from the label’s Fall 2024 collection. Most recently, while promoting her newest film, Twisters, the power duo have taken over both the red carpet and street style scenes in elevated staples from Schiaparelli, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, and more. Edgar-Jones has also delivered multiple applause-worthy Gucci get-ups on the Twisters press tour — just wait until you see the backless white gown she wore to the film’s L.A. premiere.

And like most up-and-coming fashion muses, she’s just getting started. Keep scrolling for all the deets on Edgar-Jones’ most notable style moments so far.

Hulu Panel At Winter TCA 2020

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment

At the first official red carpet event on behalf of Normal People in January 2020, Edgar-Jones introduced the world to her charming aura in a pastel yellow lace midi dress from Vivetta and hot pink Rupert Sanderson slingback pumps.

The 2020 British Academy Film Awards

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The actor’s first-ever award season affair was the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, where she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London wearing a timeless off-the-shoulder white gown with puffy statement sleeves.

The Vanity Fair Rising Star BAFTAs Pre-Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Vanity Fair Rising Star pre-BAFTAs party, Edgar-Jones got ahead of the bow trend in a baby pink strapless satin dress adorned with blue floral motifs.

Press Night Performance Of Albion

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Over two months before Normal People first aired, the actor starred in the play Albion on The West End. At the press night performance, she posed for photographers in a plaid suit set from London-based label, Whistles.

2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her first of many applause-worthy little black dresses, Edgar-Jones attended the 2020 British Academy Television Awards in an ankle-grazing noir number, embellished with rhinestones on the high-neck bodice.

Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021 Show

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment

For her official debut at Haute Couture Week, the star started out with a bang: in the front-row of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2021 show. Her blue plaid mini dress was quintessential Chanel due to its tweed accents, fringed hemline, and elongated white collar. From there, she carried a micro-mini crossbody bag also from Chanel in black-and-white.

2021 South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones arrived at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in a fresh-off-the-runway co-ord from Chanel Resort 2021. Complete with a halter neck crop and matching trousers, both pieces were topped with a tweed checkered print and turquoise accents.

Fresh Photocall In London

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment

Before watching the first official screening of Fresh — her 2020 horror movie with Sebastian Stan, the actor walked the black carpet in an all-white suit set from Fendi. She chose a triangle bralette, a cropped blazer, and extra-long trousers.

Fresh L.A. Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgar-Jones’ sartorial prowess was evident early in her red carpet appearances, specifically at the Fresh L.A. premiere when she styled a ruffled metallic midi dress from Loewe with the label’s viral broken egg shells.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Brit embraced her sultrier side at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. She was there to support the Fresh team and selected a semi-sheer black gown from Nensi Dojaka Fall 2022 with various bodice cutouts.

Pam & Tommy Private Screening

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

The 26-year-old surprised her Fresh co-star, Sebastian Stan at the final screening of his Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. Her runway streak continued with a crystal-embroidered LBD courtesy of Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022.

The 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

Gucci and Edgar-Jones are a match made in heaven, which became evident at the British Academy Film Awards when she donned a custom turquoise gown made entirely out of light-reflecting fringe.

Miu Miu House Comes With A Bird Screening

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

The actor looked pretty and posh at an invite-only Miu Miu soirée. The It girl wore an embroidered satin mini dress, ankle-strap sandals, and a leather shoulder bag in a variety of pastel hues.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment

Leave it to Edgar-Jones to make a quirky color combo like this lime green and Barbie pink Versace Fall/Winter 2022 midi dress work for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Under The Banner Of Heaven Premiere

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The star proved the versatility of a top-notch LBD in a Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 noir number with a thick feather-embellished hem at the bottom.

The 2022 Met Gala

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While many fashion enthusiasts wondered which designer the actor would choose for her inaugural Met Gala moment, they were pleased when she strolled up the iconic staircase in a crystal slip dress from Oscar de la Renta. The shimmery fringe coordinated to her silver accessories, including Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Christian Louboutin sandals.

Where The Crawdads Sing Photo Call

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

After over a month out of the spotlight, Edgar-Jones attended the first Where The Crawdads Sing photo call in Hollywood wearing a dainty LWD coupled with Valentino lace-up flat sandals.

Tiffany & Co. Brand Exhibition

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment

Just two days after her Where The Crawdads Sing appearance, the English actor jetted off to London for the Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Brand Exhibition Opening Gala. Her minimalistic bustier and trousers combo from Del Core Spring 2022 let her Tiffany bling take center stage.

Wimbledon 2022

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

In July 2022, Edgar-Jones crossed off another bucket list item: attending Wimbledon. She made a pit stop at the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue suite wearing a yellow satin midi from Polo Ralph Lauren and Anny Nord block sandals.

Where The Crawdads Sing Premiere

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Just two months after the Gucci Resort 2023 collection previewed in Milan, the actor managed to get her hands on a floral asymmetrical dress from the line for the Where The Crawdads Sing premiere at MOMA.

Where The Crawdads Sing Special Screening

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

At just 24 years old, Edgar-Jones was already a red carpet pro. Need proof? Take the Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2022 beaded mini dress she wore at another Where The Crawdads Sing screening.

The Der Gesang der Flusskrebse Premiere

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment

While she certainly has a penchant for flirty mini dresses, this star can certainly rock a pantsuit as well. At the Der Gesang der Flusskrebse premiere in Berlin, Germany, she turned heads in a jacquard tank and trousers from La Double J. Her top featured baby blue feathers around the entire hem.

Aftersun Private Screening

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

Ever the supportive friend, Edgar-Jones attended her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal’s Aftersun screening in November 2022. She gave off major coquette-ish vibes in a red gingham mini dress from Alessandra Rich and Miu Miu Mary Janes.

2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, the actor sourced her second Gucci Resort 2023 design of the year: a semi-sheer midi dress with a plunging metallic bodice.

Omega Anniversary Event

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment

While she’s yet to star in a James Bond movie, the thespian still served a classic lewk at the franchise’s 60th anniversary collaboration event with Omega. Edgar-Jones’ curated matching pieces from Alessandra Rich, including a cropped black-and-white blouse and a maxi skirt with a side slit.

2023 Golden Globe Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

Believe it or not, this custom black tulle gown from Gucci marked Edgar-Jones’ first ever Golden Globe Awards get-up.

2023 Critics Choice Awards

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor stayed put in L.A. after the Golden Globes to attend the 2023 Annual Critics Choice Awards. To no surprise, she styled another Gucci gown — a cutout-heavy metallic floor-length number from the label’s Spring 2023 drop.

W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

At the W Magazine Best Performances Party, Edgar-Jones gave her chic LBD a cool-girl flair with socks and patent leather Mary Janes as well as a two-tone shoulder bag from JW Anderson.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though she skipped the initial 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, the Brit made headlines at the Vanity Fair after-party in a completely see-through sheath dress from Gucci Fall/Winter 2023.

Gucci Boutique Opening Party

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

What better place for Edgar-Jones to debut her new blonde hair than at a star-studded Gucci affair? She let her platinum bob grab all the worthy attention in a tuxedo-inspired set from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, as well as Gucci’s best-selling horsebit bag.

2023 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgar-Jones was a top contender on many best-dressed lists after the 2023 Met Gala thanks to her crystal-covered two-piece Gucci skirt set. Extra points for her subtle callout to the bow craze, which was just getting started then.

2023 Vogue World

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She jumped onboard the bow bandwagon once again at Vogue World in London. The baby blue ribbon was especially conversation-starting atop the Gucci Resort 2023 coral dress.

Gucci Ancora During Milan Fashion Week

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Gucci Ancora show, the drop pearls on either hip of Edgar-Jones’ LBD added some posh flair to this classic silhouette.

Gucci Cosmos Evening Vernissage

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The star offered a masterclass in winter white styling at another Gucci dinner party in an ivory micro-mini skirt, a semi-sheer shirt, and a complementary button-down coat.

2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgar-Jones’ custom lace-heavy black gown from Gucci at the 2023 LACMA Art & Film Gala is still a fan-favorite for her devoted fanbase.

2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though Edgar-Jones doesn’t style red very often, this burgundy velvet and sequin Gucci gown made fashion enthusiasts wish the shade was her red carpet go-to.

Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 Show

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Fashion week followers weren’t surprised to see Edgar-Jones in the front-row lineup of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. And they certainly weren’t shocked that she looked this stellar in a plunging gray midi dress and peep-toe pumps.

Gucci Cruise 2025 Show

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

The Gucci brand ambassador arrived at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in a ‘fit from the label’s Fall 2024 collection, starting with a leather coat dress, sky-high slingback loafers. She matched her footwear to her burgundy top-handle bag seen on the runway that evening.

Twisters Miami Screening

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgar-Jones started her Twisters press tour on the highest of notes, and in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, no less. She chose a coral mini dress topped with gold nipples (a Schiaparelli signature move), ivory mules, and a matching feathery shawl.

Twisters European Premiere

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones made the grandest of entrances at the Twisters European premiere in a brown and black custom gown from Vivienne Westwood.

Twisters Photo Call

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The A-lister didn’t let the London rain stop her from attending the Twisters photo call in a navy semi-sheer midi dress sourced via the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk.

BBC Radio One Appearance

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

For a quick mid-morning interview at the BBC Radio One studios, Edgar-Jones delivered major office-ready outfit inspo in an ivory blazer and matching elongated shorts.

Twisters L.A. Premiere

Lila Seeley/WireImage/Getty Images

Edgar-Jones was a vision in white at the L.A. Twisters premiere as she styled a completely backless custom Gucci gown and various eye-catching Tiffany & Co. gold accessories.

Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Block Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

Continuing her style stretch for Twisters, Edgar-Jones checked into Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios in a cropped skirt duo from Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2024.

July 2024: Promoting Twisters In NYC

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As she bounced from one Twisters promo fête to another, Edgar-Jones was never photographed in the same outfit twice. On July 17, she committed to the boho-chic aesthetic in a ruffled Chloé Fall/Winter mini dress, alongside chunky clogs, and warm-toned jewelry also from the atelier.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This 16Arlington Fall/Winter 2024 moody moment wasn’t your average LBD as it featured a partially transparent drop-waist bodice.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At first glance, Edgar-Jones’ all-white assemblage might seem like a strapless white maxi dress. However, you’ll be surprised to learn it’s actually a peplum top and a coordinating midi skirt alongside her top-flap Gucci handbag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

In possibly her most abstract mini ever, Edgar-Jones arrived at Good Morning America on July 18 in a structured Victoria Beckham dress. The strapless bodice was curved in a cartoon-ish heart shape.