Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite ‘Friends’ Scene Is Now Memorialized On A $30 Shirt

Calling all Friends super fans who’ve rewatched the show an unquantifiable number of times: There is now an official Friends merch collection available for purchase, and the show’s beloved stars curated it themselves. The cast chose a few of their favorite moments from the iconic TV show to memorialize into T-shirts, long-sleeve tops, and hoodies. Inside the collection, you’ll find a sweatshirt depicting an exasperated Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) exclaiming “I know!” as well as a Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) “Smelly Cat” T-shirt. The merch drop comes as an extension of the Friends reunion, which aired back in May on HBO Max.

If you notice your favorite line of dialogue from Friends isn’t included — for example, if you’re wondering where the “paste pants!” reference is — fear not because there’s much more to come. The cast-curated collection will be released in three drops over the next nine months. Each release will focus on select seasons, with the first one including references from Seasons 1 through 3 and the next two drops covering the rest.

The actors from the show all took to Instagram to announce the collection in a series of selfies while wearing the new merch. “For the record … we were SO not on a break 🙄⁣,” Aniston captioned her photo. (She wore a baseball cap that referenced an age-old debate, which erupted when her character Rachel broke up with Ross (played by David Schwimmer). In her Insta caption, too, Aniston announced that half of her proceeds from the merch sale will benefit Americanares, an organization that provides medical aid and care to communities affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Aniston’s Friends co-star, Cox, will be donating a portion of funds from the collection to a charitable cause. “Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @ebmrf, an LA-based non-profit that’s near and dear to my heart. They’re dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder,” wrote the actor. In her photo, Cox opted for a white tee with a graphic of the ensemble cast in front of the iconic water fountain, coupled with a line of text reading, “We’ll be there for you.”

While Friends itself is undoubtedly timeless, the merch collection will, unfortunately, be limited edition. Each of the merch drops will be available for four weeks only and will not be restocked. So, if anything catches your eye (perhaps the romantic Lobsters Long-Sleeve Tee that was handpicked by Schwimmer and Aniston?), you’ll want to check out quickly. The good news, however, is that the merch’s pricing isn’t too steep — starting at $29.99 for the T-shirts and topping off at $49.99 for the hoodies — so the collection makes for an affordable way to indulge in your Friends obsession.

To shop the collection, head to represent.com/friends, or scroll ahead to browse a few TZR-approved picks. Once you’ve placed your order, why not queue up a series rewatch for the umpteenth time?

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.