Yes, these days, Ciara is just like any other working parent in that she’s navigating routine activities like school drop-off and bedtimes. The only difference? In addition to running her own business empire, she also happens to have a Grammy-award sitting on her shelf, coupled with multiple chart topping hits that have captured audiences for more than two decades. And it seems that she has no plans of slowing her roll any time soon. On the heels of releasing her eighth studio album this past August, CiCi, the music mogul recently told Forbes that she’s “grinding like it’s the early 2000s.” So it’s no wonder that she’s also dressing like it’s Y2K all over again, too.

The singer recently joined forces with denim and lifestyle brand True Religion to add another project to an already packed to-do list. This time it was to star as the lead in their latest holiday campaign, Wrapped in True, alongside other fellow sports WAGs. “I keep it really simple when I'm making things happen in my world, because you really don't have that much time to do too much,” Ciara tells TZR about her everyday fashion choices.

Ironically, a few days before catching up with the “Level Up” singer, she made time to attend two high-profile events in one night, including the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala followed by Kris Jenner’s birthday party. But when she’s not serving up a vintage Ann Demeulemeester ensemble, you can catch her wearing something a little more casual day-to-day. When asked about her go-to pieces, she replied: “I'm a very simple girl, if I must say. I love a good sweatsuit.” Honestly...so relatable. Her True Religion shoot features three themes, Zero Chill, Give True, and Iced in True, that capture the season’s (and Ciara’s) mood, from cozy to couture.

Courtesy of True Religion

The campaign was centered around the mantra, to gift presents and give presence, celebrating modern femininity, confidence, and edge, which explains why Ciara was the perfect choice to lead it. At the top of her impressive list of achievements is the fact that she owns the rights to her own masters, a feat that only a very small percentage of artists manage to accomplish during their career. “You want to be a boss, you got to dress like a boss, you got to move like a boss,” she says.

Ciara channels that exact energy via her True Religion shoot. The multi hyphenate emphasizes the confidence you have to have when you’re on a mission to be your best self while simultaneously accomplishing your goals. And even if you don’t necessarily feel confident, her advice is to tap into it with your clothing.

Courtesy of True Religion

A piece of clothing that makes her feel the most confident? “Obviously my True,” Ciara tells us. “They just fit the butt so right, to be honest.”

Courtesy of True Religion

Ciara’s Wrapped in True campaign is now available globally on TrueReligion.com and retail stores nationwide. See below for TZR’s favorite picks from the powerful Y2K-inspired collection.