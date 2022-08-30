At this point in her career, Ciara doesn’t need to do anything else to cement her legend status — her music career, clothing lines, and prolific aesthetics already confirmed it. But when you have the sort of drive and creativity Ciara has in spades, there’s always another world to conquer. This fall, Ciara’s debut skin care line, OAM, arrives to make that enviable Hollywood glow a little more accessible. OAM — which formally stands for On A Mission — launches with five clinical-grade products on September 15, but the teasers and photoshoots the mogul is producing in the meantime are headline-worthy on their own.

In the first glimpses of the new project, a stripped-down and utterly striking Ciara is seen in a series of closeup shots in a wet-look bob with flipped ends. Makeup-free and glowing, her only adornment is a (possibly real!) OAM logo tattoo tucked behind her ear. Ciara’s the sort of beauty unafraid to upload totally natural, barefaced photos to Instagram already, but these intimate portraits that double as ads for OAM are as vulnerable and frank as fans have ever seen her. The retro bob — which, thanks to the combed-back style looks as much action heroine as it does vintage screen star — suits Ciara’s timeless yet edgy style so well and allows the focus to remain on her flawless, lightly freckled face.

In the posts, Ciara shares more information about the highly anticipated OAM release. This first drop, she explains, is called the Radiance System, designed to smooth texture, even out tone, and tease out a lit-from-within glow — not unlike the one Ciara always seems to emit. The five initial products — including a cleanser, brightening pads, a serum, eye cream, and moisturizer — are all centered around vitamin C, considered the gold standard in radiance-boosting ingredients. Ciara herself says this is a project several years in the making and mentions all of the products feature a trademark, proprietary peptide blend. Judging by the frenzied comments on her posts, this routine is one many have been eagerly awaiting for as long as it’s been in production.

“I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” Ciara says in press materials for the launch. With a woman like Ciara steering this ship, consider OAM the newest industry power player.