One thing’s for sure, when it comes to a hairstyle, Ciara loves to switch it up. And as she should, since the star looks good in virtually every look from long blonde waves, to tail-bone length box braids, and a sassy pixie — you name the style, and she’s probably tried and slayed it. At last night’s ESPY awards Ciara’s bob hairstyle was the star’s newest ‘do and in typical Ciara fashion she looked every bit of sultry in it.

With husband Russell Wilson by her side, the mom of three stunned in a black gown with a silver cutout bodice by Sabina Bilenko. Her smokey grey makeup was curtesy of Wendi Miyake (who often works with the star) and perfectly complemented the gown. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Ciara’s signature makeup look is a smoky eye. Whether on the red carpet or serving her famous Cici dance moves in a music video, the star can usually be seen in some variation of the moody yet subdued look.

Her hair on the other hand, is a lesson in variety. Just a few days ago, Ciara shared a fiery red curly look with fans on Instagram — though she didn’t attribute the look to a certain project it’s likely that it’s one of the looks for her upcoming Jump music video. Fast forward a few days and Cici is back on the scene, this time in a sleek middle part bob from celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, who often works with stars like Gabrielle Union and Alicia Keys.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Having put her Ciara flare on it, this was no simple bob. The deep side part added some volume, while the flipped ends tied in a subtle ‘60s mod feel. Though Sims didn’t share what products he used to achieve this look, he did tag both Gabrielle Union’s hair care brand Flawless By GU and celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble’s line, so it’s likely he tapped products from both brands to pull this bob together.

This is by no means Ciara’s first bob, (remember her flirty honey blonde wavy bob back in 2013 or even her sleek chin-length bob earlier this year?) and it surly won’t be her last. And while there’s no telling what direction Ciara will head in next for her hair, rest assured it’ll be worth a million heart eye emojis and more.