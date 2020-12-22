A good liquid liner is hard to find. It might be an entirely new decade, and the beauty biz might be hotter than ever, but scouting out an eyeliner that delivers a sharp, pure black wing without skipping, dragging, smearing — you get the picture — remains a task for beauty lovers. Enter: Megan Thee Stallion's very own Revlon eyeliner, which the record-breaking musician kindly shared via Instagram on Dec. 20. For anyone still on the hunt for the perfect liner, you may have finally found your match.

Unsurprisingly, the Revlon global ambassador does use the makeup brand on her own time, often sharing beauty looks she herself created on her Instagram. (So, no makeup pro behind that precise eyeliner or expertly blended eyeshadow.) "Beat by me 😛 Did this look for the holidays @revlon," Megan Thee Stallion captioned the most recent makeup pic, and name-dropped the $9.99 ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen.

Yup, it's just $10, and there are three versions of it available on Revlon's website for all skill levels. The most traditional-looking tip can be found in the ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen; it looks like your basic tapered liner brush, perfect for small one-stroke wings or thicker graphic shapes.

Though if you struggle with wings, that's where the ColorStay Wing Line Liquid Eye Pen steps into the picture. The angled pen tip makes it easier to create, well, angles — so you can flick out a long wing in less strokes without going back to fill it in. Last, but not least, there's the ColorStay Connect the Dots Liquid Eye Pen, which has a ballpoint-like tip for dotting, lining, and and mapping out your wing.

This isn't the first time Megan Thee Stallion has pointed fans to a budget-friendly liner, either. According to Essence, the star plugged Sephora's very own in-house liquid eyeliner at Beautycon LA back in 2019. Prices for those range from $3(!) to $14, depending on size, color, and any current sales.

Ahead, shop both Hot Girl-approved liners.

