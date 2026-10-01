While some iconic fashion houses have distanced themselves from their usual trademarks, others are leaning all the way in — and that includes the work Creative Director Chemena Kamali continues to do at the helm of Chloé. For decades, the French label has won over A-list fans like Sienna Miller, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lopez, and many more for its signature bohemian touches like layered skirts and dresses, late ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired silhouettes, soft textures, and delicate needlework. The luxury brand’s latest collection includes all of these expected calling cards with a subtle freshness, namely in terms of vibrant pops of color. And attendees got the memo, with actors, supermodels, and other trendsetters seated in the front row of the Chloé Spring/Summer 2027 runway show sporting canary yellow, cherry red, and lilac amid a sea of standard neutrals.

The show, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 1 during Paris Fashion Week, was a “who’s who” of Chloé devotees — ranging from the legacy icons like Claudia Schiffer and Lou Doillon to more emerging stars like Maude Apatow. Other notable guests included Cynthia Erivo, Alexa Chung, Soo Joo Park, and Claire Danes, to name just a few. The impressive crew made sure to embrace the house’s codes, with a series of lingerie-inspired camisoles, lace-trimmed knits, platform clogs, and, of course, Paddington bags in every size and shape.

As a more surprising addition to the usual suspects was the bold use of color, which also played out in the runway presentation. Whether used as an accent or the main attraction of their ensemble, Chloé’s front row guests were sure to intersperse their looks with saturated shades. See all the chromatic moments ahead.

Cynthia Erivo

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Mixing cherry red, cobalt blue, and muted purple with classic black and white, Erivo embodied Chloé’s current direction.

Alexa Chung

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The evergreen it girl took a more subtle approach to color, with a pale yellow and blue satin camisole and coordinating bag.

Maude Apatow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Euphoria actor’s canary yellow knit mini with lace bib detail was anchored by leather accessories in a classic fall shade: chocolate brown.

Claudia Schiffer

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While the supermodel wasn’t one of the attendees who chose to wear vibrant shades, she still looked as chic as ever in a stark white suit.

Claire Danes

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The star of The Beast in Me paired a pale blush cropped blazer with voluminous black pants.

Lou Doillon

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The model and French style icon’s look was all about a pair of cherry red leather pants, which she paired with a blue button-down, structured grey blazer, and camel leather thigh-high boots.

Taylor Hill

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing high-waisted denim with a cropped lilac sweater, Hill followed the neutrals-paired-with-brights theme of the day.

Soo Joo Park

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model and musician topped a light lavender slip dress with an olive green leather bomber, all layered over grey knit tights.