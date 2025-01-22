Just when it seemed like the anti-mani was the next big nail trend, one of the year’s most buzzworthy names just ushered in a more maximalist alternative. Addison Rae — who’s steadily risen from TikTok sensation to emerging pop star — is the cover star of Rolling Stone’s February 2025 issue and the shoot leans into a few Y2K style staples, including hot pink nails.

For a few years now, the “Diet Pepsi” singer has drawn comparisons to pop icon Britney Spears, and photographers Inez & Vinoodh as well as Rolling Stone’s Creative Director Joe Hutchinson leaned all the way into that concept with the magazine’s latest shoot. In fact, it’s easy to spot quite a few similarities between Rae’s cover and Spears’ from 1999 — not the least of which is a plethora of pink. The “Baby One More Time” singer’s memorable photoshoot by David LaChapelle featured Spears in a bubble gum tube top and micro shorts (not unlike the ones Rae sports in her shoot) as well as laying on a Barbie pink bedspread complete with a matching manicure. And while the He’s All That star’s nails are are longer and brighter, it’s difficult to deny that Spears served as muse for a few of the looks, mani included.

Inez & Vinoodh for Rolling Stone

Rae’s neon pink nails are the work of Mei, a favorite nail artist of fellow pop stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter, and TKA Twigs. The fuchsia hue recalls popular polishes from the late ‘90s and early 2000s, which perfectly captures the “Aquamarine” singer’s most recent aesthetic. In fact, it’s right on theme with the baby tees, low-slung skirts, underwear as outerwear she’s been sporting these days — even beyond the Rolling Stone shoot.

It’s worth noting that Rae also dons the naked mani trend in some of the shots, proving that the sheer, shiny nude nails recently co-signed by celebs including JLo, Dua Lipa, and Angelina Jolie aren’t going out of style anytime soon. But if you’re in the mood for something a little bolder and brighter (especially to combat winter weather), a few coats of hot pink polish like Essie’s “Pencil Me In” or Chanel’s “Diva” feels like the perfect replacement. Plus it will help you channel your inner Y2K pop star.