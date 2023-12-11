Celebrities who can nail a Miami Art Basel night-out look are in an altogether different league when you think about it. Not only do the creative crowd and tropical locale require consideration, but so does the time of year — the city might be filled with palm trees, but they’re decked out in holiday lights just the same. The best of the best fashion moments, though, were concentrated at Miami Art Week’s NYLON Nights party on Dec. 9, a neon-illuminated celebration of everything that makes the annual gathering so great. There, Chanel Iman’s denim outfit perfectly demonstrated the magic of theme-juggling with a festive, Florida-friendly take on the classic Canadian tuxedo.

The event was worth the effort of an excellent ensemble, too. Full of Iman’s fellow stars as well as major industry names, it served as the ultimate end-cap to a week of high-profile parties. For the occasion, Iman paired a deep indigo pair of ankle-cropped flair jeans with a strapless bustier in a lighter, complementary shade of denim. The two-tone effect, linked by the gold stitching detail through the pant cuffs and sweetheart-style top, makes the almost-matching set feel all the more fun and personal. It’s that enviable mix of effortless elegance Iman usually emits.

(+) Iman at NYLON Nights Presented by BODYARMOR at Miami Art Week 2023 World Red Eye (+) World Red Eye INFO 1/2

Even her accessory choices, like her quilted bag, delicately strappy shoes, and shimmery diamond jewelry, strike a balance of timeless and trendy. And speaking of which, Iman’s right on the money with her denim-on-denim set, too. Not only did fashion experts tell TZR they predict the look to explode in popularity for 2024, takes on the beloved yet polarizing Canadian tuxedo have been popping up on other A-listers all year as well. Dakota Johnson’s been spotted in all-over denim several times, and just a few months ago, Beyoncé wore a bedazzled take on a jean jacket-pants combo as she prepared to kick off the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

If you live somewhere temperate, consider a version of Iman’s NYLON Nights look for your next holiday event. The material might be comfortably casual, but the silhouette and cuts are luxe enough to suit all sorts of situations.

Shop our picks below to get your own monochrome look this season.