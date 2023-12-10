Art exhibits, musical performances, extravagant dinners, star-studded events ... it makes sense that creatives around the globe head to Miami for Art Basel every December. This year, it seems many attendees touched down in the sunny city during the middle of the week, hitting the party circuit non-stop since. Where did tastemakers and celebrities alike gather on Friday night? NYLON House’s bash at Miami Beach’s Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, of course. Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the after-hours affair was bursting with dance-worthy sounds courtesy of DJs Rampa and Desiree and, of course, can’t-miss style moments from guests.

In between getting glammed up at the e.l.f. Cosmetics booth, snacking on some Cheetos, and spritzing on perfume at the Vera Wang Fragrance station, party-goers paused for a quick photo op, capturing their incredible outfits for the evening. For starters, NYLON’s latest It Girl, Alix Earle, arrived at the late-night event wearing a sultry patent leather mini dress. Taking a more casual approach to her look was actor and singer Janelle Monáe, who opted for a multi-color bomber jacket splattered with sayings like “love the planet” and light-wash jeans. Then there was celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who looked equal parts cozy and chic in a silky matching set and white sneakers.

Scroll ahead to take a closer look at the best celebrity fashion moments from NYLON House.

Alix Earle

World Red Eye

A Miami resident, Earle shut down the party in a sexy LBD.

Janelle Monáe

World Red Eye

Monáe looked effortlessly cool with her vibrant topper and relaxed denim.

Meredith Duxbury

World Red Eye

The model and influencer went the risqué route in a skin-baring lace jumpsuit atop black lingerie.

Patrick Ta

World Red Eye

Ta kept it simple in a white two-piece look.

Rickey Thompson

World Red Eye

The comedian and internet sensation dazzled in a sheer sequin-encrusted bodysuit.

Tyler Cameron

World Red Eye

Cameron, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, went with a laid-back button-down and skinny jean combo.

SG Lewis

World Red Eye

The musician smiled for the cameras in a neutral bomber jacket and black separates.

FoodGod

World Red Eye

The reality star opted for a casual black jacket and red graphic tee.