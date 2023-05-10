This month is particularly buzzy for Chanel. Not only was the 2023 Met Gala theme centered around one of its most prominent creative directors, the late Karl Lagerfeld, but a few weeks later on May 9, all the A-list celebrities attended Chanel’s Cruise 2023/2024 runway show. And while stars have descended upon far-away locations like Marseille and Monte Carlo for the luxury label’s annual extravaganza, Creative Director Virginie Viard held this year’s event in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday evening, the Hollywood set took to Paramount Studios decked out in Chanel cruise looks, per usual. The starry VIP guest list featured the label’s ambassadors, including Kristen Stewart (the Chanel girlie), Elle Fanning, and Margot Robbie. In addition to the brand’s muses, a slew of other well-dressed celebs sat front row. For instance, there was Sofia Richie Grainger, who brought out an ultra-glamorous feather-adorned number. You’ll recall the newly married Hollywood darling wore not one but three (!) custom Chanel dresses at her lavish European wedding a few weeks ago, so it should come as little surprise she was in attendance last night.

Keep scrolling to see all the stellar celebrities looks at the label’s cruise show in the City of Angels. We now declare May the month of Chanel.

Chloë Sevigny

Variety/Getty Images

Sevigny teamed a glossy black trench coat with a sparkly gold set.

Natalia Bryant

Variety/Getty Images

Bryant opted for a refined black mini dress and sleek pointy flats.

Kristen Stewart

Variety/Getty Images

As mentioned, the Chanel ambassador turned up in a neutral tweed suit.

Elle Fanning

Variety/Getty Images

Fanning sparkled in a floral blazer and shimmery high-waisted trousers.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Variety/Getty Images

The actor wore an adventurous outfit featuring a form-fitting leather peplum over a printed matching set. From there, she worked some color into the look with a sunny yellow Chanel bag.

Sofia Richie Grainger

Variety/Getty Images

Grainger hopped on 2023’s feather train in a sophisticated plumage look.

Margot Robbie

Variety/Getty Images

A long-time Chanel muse, Robbie wowed in a glitzy vest, itty-bitty black bra, and funky flared pants.

Riley Keough

Variety/Getty Images

The Daisy Jones & The Six star chose an eye-grabbing printed set.

Kris Jenner

Variety/Getty Images

Momager Kris Jenner was in the building wearing a black and white tweed set.

Camila Morrone

Variety/Getty Images

Morrone sported a refined all-black Chanel look.

Margaret Qualley

Variety/Getty Images

Qualley, who wore an archive Chanel look to the Met Gala, arrived at the runway show in a sweet pastel pink outfit.