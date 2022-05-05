Monte Carlo was a fitting location for the Chanel Cruise 2022/2023 show this morning. The jet setter-beloved destination, located in the glamorous Mediterranean micro state of Monaco, was one of the places that French maison’s iconic late designer, Karl Lagerfeld, most loved to relax.

“From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel. Besides, Karl was dreaming about it,” the brand’s current creative director Virginie Viard says in the show notes, citing her stays at Lagerfeld’s nearby vacation home as inspiration. “From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers — so much beauty.”

Viard most certainly had this rarified atmosphere in mind when creating her latest collection, which features pretty much everything you’d pack for for a luxe resort vacation, but waaay better: think sporty skirt and short sets (both paired with high fashion dad sneakers), shiny, party-perfect metallic trousers, and navy sequin evening gowns. And, of course, as a nod to the runway’s flashy, fast-paced locale, known for its opulent casinos and car racing culture, there was also series of souped-up jumpsuits (lined with terry cloth) and more than a few graphic check motifs.

A spate of crisp, vertical striped shirting fabric pieces proved a slight departure for the label, which is best known for its tweeds and bouclé designs, but not an unwelcome one. Adorned with embroidered and embellished details and paired with soft, silky layers, the looks felt like a fresh take on French Riviera-ready chic: dressed up, but down-to-earth enough for a daytime event (or you know, a *very* fancy run to the coffee shop). If nothing else, the styles are definitely a good starting point when thinking about new ways to rework your summer wardrobe — why not revivify your favorite poplin shirtdress with with some sparkle? Or pile big bling necklaces over your go-to oversize button-down?

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Chanel runway without a few conversation-sparking accessories (ahem, remember the giant hula hoop bags of 2013?). This season’s highlights include tennis racquet shaped bags, tweedy, not-your-brother’s baseball caps, and fingerless racing gloves. But what stood out most to this editor is the adorable (and admittedly impractical) little purses — from teensy checkered ball shapes to bedazzled mini boxes — sprinkled throughout the collection. Some of them are so small they’ll only fit your lipstick and a few folded up bills — basically all you need for an evening of Negronis and black jack on the French Rivera. Because even if neither you nor I have that on the calendar any time soon, isn’t it nice to know how we’d dress for it?

courtesy of Chanel

