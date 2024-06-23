Céline Dion is a musician who can only be described as larger than life — that applies to her legendary voice, her unforgettable songs, and the creative ways she chooses to express herself aesthetically. A true artist through and through, Dion’s four decades in the spotlight have yielded countless incredibly beauty moments both onstage and off, a further testament to her willingness to experiment, embrace change, and simply have a little fun. Dion’s best hairstyles are particularly noteworthy. She’s seemed to have tried every possible length, color, and shape over the years — ranging from classic blowouts and long layers to sculptural, extreme updos. Just like her otherworldly octave range, Dion is about as versatile as it gets.

The story starts from the moment Dion first garnered worldwide fame, an instant Eurovision standout at the tail end of the 1980s. Almost immediately, she started shaking up her style, trading in her fluffy curls for bolder cuts and dynamic colors. She never once slowed down, taking the opportunity to play around with her look on the red carpet, at fashion shows and celebrity events, and on all sorts of red carpets.

Ahead, scroll through a selection of Dion’s best-ever hair moments, from the looks that helped define the decades to some statement-making styles you might have forgotten about.

‘80s-Style Curls

ullstein bild/Getty Images

When Dion won Eurovision in 1988, she did so with serious style. Leaning into some of the ‘80s top hair trends — big curls and fluffy layers were practically non-negotiables — she blew the audience away with her sophisticated look and powerhouse voice.

Short & Chic

Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive/Getty Images

By 1992, Dion had taught herself English, released a hit album, and had fully crossed over into international success territory. To mark the new era, she chopped her hair into a ‘90s-friendly pageboy cut, complete with lash-sweeping tendrils.

Major Volume

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

You already know what happened at the 1997 Oscars, even if you weren’t actually around to live through it. Dion snagged the award for Best Original Song for her now-iconic contribution to the Titanic soundtrack, and she did so with a superstar-sized blowout and honey-blonde highlights.

New Millennium Spikes

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2000, everyone had frosted tips — even Dion. She took her look in an exciting new direction by debuting a short, spiked hairstyle complete with bleached tips and a gelled, mussed texture. What better way to usher in the new millennium?

Blonde Bangs

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just a few years later in 2004, Dion was fully blonde — a bright blonde at that — and showing off a freshly cut set of blunt bangs. They artfully blend in to the rest of her layers, a technique known as “bottlenecking” that would remain popular for another 20-plus years.

Luminous Amber

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dion has tried nearly every hair color out there, but there was just something extra-special about her dalliance with a warm, amber-y auburn back in 2007. The fiery shade illuminated the singer’s face and amplified her eye color, a truly unforgettable moment in her looks library.

Long Layers

PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images

In 2010, Dion was back to the shade of pale honey-blonde that’s been something of a mainstay throughout her whole career — she may experiment with other shades, but she always seems to come back around to this color. She dressed her highlights up with long, center-parted layers and blown-out curtain bangs that emphasizes her cheekbones.

Strawberry Blonde Blend

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

If red and blonde look equally incredible on Dion, why not combine them both into one custom color? That’s exactly what the singer did in 2014, blending her two favorite shades into a glossy strawberry blonde that remains one of her best looks to date.

Sculptural Drama

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

As an artist, Dion loves to shake things up and go big. At the 2017 Met Gala, she did just that by walking the legendary steps in jet-black hair styled into spikes and loops, like a wearable sculpture. Not only is it a standout look for Dion, but it remains a Met Gala all-timer.

Blunt Blonde Bob

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

There’s just something about a blunt-cut bob that exudes sophistication — and that does double if Dion is the one wearing the cut. In 2019, she went for another major chop to get this classic chin-length bob, dyed a creamy wheat-blonde.

Understated Glamour

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

She still likes to have fun, of course, but Dion has nothing left to prove. At the premiere of her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, the megastar opted for understated elegance with soft, brushed-out curls and a sunny shade of blonde that lights up her entire face.