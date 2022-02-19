From Montana To Mexico, Here’s Where Celebrities Vacationed This Winter

When you think of extravagant celebrity vacations, your mind probably automatically goes to the hot, sunny destinations where they head in the summer. Yet for the stars, luxurious trips don’t stop when it gets cold. In fact, the winter getaways of celebrities might be even more lust-worthy. Because not only are they just as over-the-top, they’re also during a time when it’s likely you’re stuck at home trying desperately to stay out of the cold.

Sure, it might make you a little sad to see them jetting off to tropical islands and scene-y ski towns during that time — but it’s also nice to be able to live vicariously through their adventures when you can’t do the same. So, TZR did some digging to find some of the best vacations they’ve taken this season to inspire your sense of wanderlust. And from Gabrielle Union’s Utah stay to Kourtney Kardashian’s romantic Mexico escape, they delivered. There’s a little something for every travel preference, whether you’re dreaming of tanning on the beach or sliding down slopes — and, of course, they showed off plenty of luxury digs, to boot.

Spring may be just around the corner, but celebrity winter getaways are still in full swing. See some of the most relaxing, opulent, and envy-inducing we’ve come across in the roundup ahead.

Costa Rica

Emma Roberts’ winter getaway was a warm wellness retreat at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, a 50-casita resort in the mountains of southern Costa Rica. Clearly, this trip was all about resetting for her — it included floating in pools, riding horses, and soaking up the sun and fresh air.

Antigua & Barbuda

Jasmine Tookes rang in the New Year with friends in the Caribbean this winter, where she appeared to spend time in places like St. Barths, Antigua, and Barbuda. Her sunny pictures of the vacation mainly featured the model on boats and beaches; in other words, it was the ideal January escape.

Tennessee

Kendall Jenner seemed to go low-key for New Year’s this winter. On Jan. 2, the model shared a slideshow of images on Instagram of her at what appeared to be Blackberry Farm, a Relais & Châteaux resort in Walland, Tennessee. Her trip was the best of both worlds when it comes to winter getaways — no frigid temperatures, but with Great Smoky Mountains views. Plus, utter serenity, to boot.

Jamaica

The Caribbean was popular with celebrities for the holidays. Shay Mitchell also spent time there, and posted nonstop of her time with family in Jamaica. Her vacation appeared to be the perfect combination of fun activities and relaxation, with days that featured both pool lounging and water sports.

Utah

Countless celebrities flocked to the slopes this winter, including jetsetters Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Their skiing destination of choice? Park City, UT, where they showed off their sledding skills and cool designer ‘fits.

Mexico

Earlier this winter, Kardashian escaped to Cabo San Lucas with fiancé Travis Barker. The couple stayed in what looked from photos to be Las Ventanas Al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort. And paradise, it seemed to be: The trip included sunbathing, dining by the beach, and, clearly, lots of romance.

Montana

Montana has become a go-to destination of those in the know, and Camila Cabello proved that this January. The singer posted several photos during the month of her stay in Big Sky Country as she enjoyed the snow, lifestyle, and solitude of the state at The Resort at Paws Up (which she tagged as her location in the last photo she shared of the trip).