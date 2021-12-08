For the friend or family member whose identity is intertwined with their passion for snowy slopes, a gift that can be worn après ski is a clever idea. If you’re not familiar with the concept, the term is used to describe festivities that take place after you’ve finished your day of skiing or snowboarding, typically at a ski chalet (think: roaring fireplaces, hot toddies, cozy attire). It’s a longstanding tradition amongst snow sports enthusiasts and also happens to be a rather chic affair, particularly if you’re talking about the more iconic destinations like Gstaad or St. Moritz in Switzerland.

While you likely can’t gift your loved one an entire ski escape to the Alps, a comfy item they can use on their upcoming wintry adventures is a worthy alternative. And if you’re not familiar with the best après ski essentials, Karelle Golda can help out. She’s the co-founder of Halfdays, a ski brand created by and designed for women. The brand is a breath of fresh air in a traditionally male-dominated industry and the aesthetic feels like a modern blend between minimalism and street style. So, with a little advice from Golda, your snow day escapades can be equal parts luxurious and adventurous. Ahead, shop gifts for cozying up at a ski chalet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Base Layers

Golda’s go-to gift this season are base layers; a matching top and bottom crafted in performance fabric to keep you cozy and warm. “Our seamless base layers are made for wearing under your ski set, but they also happen to be so comfy and so soft,” she says. “This makes them perfect for cozying up at the chalet.” You can wear them all on there own, or use them to layer underneath roomy sweats or a chunky sweater for added warmth.

Cozy Mittens

If you’re not sure what size your gift-ee is, a cozy accessory is a great pick. “I love gifting a whole look, so I always love to add in a winter accessory,” Golda says. “Hestra makes my favorite mittens, they have been a staple in the ski industry since the 1930s and are the expert when it comes to warmth.”

Stylish Bib Or Trousers

If your friend isn’t the kind to immediately swap to sweatpants once indoors, they’ll love a stylish bib or pair of ski trousers to incorporate into their next snow day. “My perfect après ski outfit is [a base layer and bib] because they’re both comfortable to lounge in while still looking really chic,” Golda says. And when it comes time for a snowball fight, your recipient will be prepared to head outside.

Puffer Jacket

Of course, a down jacket is fairly essential when heading down the slopes, but it can also serve as a chic après piece. Golda notes that key attributes to look for in a jacket include the number of pockets it has and granular details such as an adjustable cell phone leash.

Festive Knit

What ski chalet ensemble would be complete without a festive knit of some kind? Whether it’s a classic Fair Isle print or a chunky ribbed turtleneck, a sweater that celebrates winter’s cozy ambiance will be the perfect gift.

Snow Boots

Winter boots featuring snug design details like faux shearling, lug soles, and printed shoelaces are all strong picks for changing into once your ski-obsessed friend slips out of their ski boots.

Knitted Hood

You could get your loved one a beanie, sure, and that would likely work for their next ski day. But if you’re searching for something less expected, why not get them a trendy balacava? These knitted hoods are conversation starters, a desirable quality when socializing at the chalet.

Belt Bag

Golda’s secret for keeping all of her belongings in one easy-to-find-place is a belt bag. “I love accessorizing with a crossbody fanny pack,” she says. Her suggestion: “Oliver Thomas because it’s waterproof and large enough to fit my wallet and phone.”