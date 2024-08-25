Throw out any preconceived notion that every braiding session requires packs of long hair or some serious length of your own. If there’s one thing all the most influential stars know, it’s that even the most close-cropped cuts can look incredible in plaits. With so many styling and accessory options to choose from, is it any wonder that more and more celebrity short braid hairstyles are popping up on the red carpet and beyond? The possibilities are truly endless, and there’s no better time to start experimenting than right now.

No matter what aesthetic you’re going for any particular time, there’s a short, celeb-approved braided look to suit it. If you’re into a more cottagecore feel, consider Kerry Washington’s wrap-around crown braid, which doesn’t require more than a few inches of hair. Gather your plaits up into a high ponytail like Tracee Ellis Ross, or cover them in beads and let them spill down around your shoulders like Alicia Keys. Considering braids are inherently protective, you get the added bonus of keeping hair as safe and snag-free as possible while trying out all sorts of trending looks.

Just ahead, get inspired for your next big look with this selection of celebrity-favorite short braided styles.

Coi Leray

Leray’s trademark set of short, jumbo box braids with curled ends started a full-on movement from the moment the rapper’s debut single dropped. It’s a fun, bouncy combination that looks especially cool with shoulder-length plaits.

Lori Harvey

Short hair is one of Harvey’s beauty signatures, and she’s always thinking up fresh styling ideas. One of her best is this set of four jumbo-sized cornrows. The size and placement are already so eye-grabbing, made even better by the tiny buns they’re coiled into at the nape of her neck.

Amandla Stenberg

Considering how often Stenberg goes back to the hair color, there must be something to the “blondes have more fun” saying, right? This particular shade of golden wheat really shows off the sheer number of shoulder-length braids in her bob.

Alicia Keys

A beloved look seen through the ‘70s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, braid beads are back in a big way — and celebrities like Keys are leading the charge. So much of the fun is in how personalized you can get, changing out different bead colors, styles, and finishes to suit any mood or vibe.

Zoë Kravitz

In one of her coolest-ever Met Gala looks, Kravitz opted for large, sleek cornrows that met at the nape of her neck. From there, there were gathered together into another singular plait and secured tightly against the base of her head. Really, it’s like two braided moments in one.

Tracee Ellis Ross

When Ross uploaded a video of herself at a Gucci-sponsored Gala, it was ostensibly to show off her shimmery textured jacket — but it also gave fans an incredible 360-degree view of her braided ponytail. The short, glossy sections all move together in bouncy harmony and she danced.

Kerry Washington

With her love for flowy dresses and romantic hairstyles, it was only a matter of time before Washington tried this classic cottagecore look out. The wrapped crown can be done one of two ways: plait either side of a center-part and wrap each section around the head, or do one continuous French braid all the way around.

Yara Shahidi

One of the best things about an off-your-face style is the way it puts babyhairs in the spotlight. Shahidi wore a traditional set of short cornrows secured in a tiny bun at the nape of her neck, then artfully swirled and arranged the hairs around her face.

Danai Gurira

Flipped bobs are everywhere at the moment, and braids make the throwback style look even cooler. Gurira left the bottom two inches of her hair loose, fanning them out to create that distinctive shape beloved by cool-girls everywhere.

Issa Rae

No need for all-over braids, either. With just one woven section on either side of her natural curls, Rae introduces a little extra intricacy to an otherwise straight-forward look.