This Celebrity Porch Decor Has Us Dreaming Of Outdoor Spring Hangouts

There are a lot of parts of celebrity homes to take inspiration from. But one that often gets overlooked? Celebrity porch decor. OK sure, that might sound a little boring, even to the most design obsessed. But in actuality, celebrity porches are typically just as interesting and thoughtful as the rest of their homes, and they come with plenty of accessories worth copying.

That’s especially true given the breadth of styles of celebrity homes (and their outdoor additions). Take Gabrielle Union’s abode, for example — its modern, minimalist exterior is wildly different from that of Reese Witherspoon’s more traditional spaces, and both feature decor that reflects their unique surroundings to a T.

With their access to world-renowned interior designers (and, let’s face it, really nice products), they also have additions that you might not have considered yourself. Molly Sims’ hanging lanterns and Tia Mowry’s rustic stone bench come to mind.

It may be winter, but before you know it, outdoor decor season will be here. Get ahead of the game in 2022 by checking out the best celebrity porch decor TZR has found, and then shop similar pieces from the roundup, ahead.

Molly Sims’ Hanging Lanterns

Molly Sims skipped the traditional outdoor lighting setup for a few hanging lanterns, which makes for a beautifully ethereal setting.

Tia Mowry’s Stone Bench

Tia Mowry’s porch area feels more like a secret garden thanks to her rustic stone bench and multitude of greenery.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hanging Sofa

Reese Witherspoon is the queen of cute porch areas, but this hanging sofa spot takes the cake.

Emma Roberts’ Rustic Planter

Emma Roberts’ Cali-cool home features an equally laidback porch style, complete with a simple mat and a stunning rustic planter.

Gabrielle Union’s Palm Plants

Gabrielle Union keeps her sleek white porch super minimal, with the exception of a few lush plants framing the space.

Oprah’s Rocking Chairs

Of course Oprah has created the ultimate chat-with-friends setup with her rocking chairs and matching drinks table.