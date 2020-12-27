Though celebrity homes are fun to ogle over, it's often pretty unrealistic to expect to take any real inspiration from their luxury apartments and enormous mansions. There does seem to be an exception, though (and a relevant one, at that) with celebrity home offices. Unlike the rest of their spaces, stars' work-from-home areas tend to be more approachable and full of pieces and styles that are actually possible to copy.

So, since everyone and their brother is looking for home-office inspiration these days, The Zoe Report rounded up the best, most chic desk areas and WFH nooks from celebrity Instagrams for you to *actually* take notes from. While sure, there are some rooms you may not be able to recreate completely (like Victoria Beckham's extremely luxe space), the designs ahead still feature plenty of takeaways that can be used no matter your budget or office size.

Get ready to start drooling — and then redesign your entire work area — thanks to the six envy-worthy celebrity home offices, below.

Whitney Port's Home Office

Port's home office is one of the more soothing spaces out there, with its calming colors and nature-inspired pieces. Thanks to the combination of artwork, plants, and her wood desk, it feels earthy and bright, aka exactly what you need if your own space has left you feeling unmotivated and underwhelmed.

Karlie Kloss' Home Office

Kloss went with a slightly unconventional approach in her workspace, opting for a dining table rather than a typical desk — a genius idea if you have the room and love to spread out. If you don't? There are still details you can copy, like her moody wall color and subdued textiles, which make for a cozy and serene place to work.

Zoe Saldana's Home Office

Zoe Saldana's take on the home office is refreshingly simple. The actor chose a well-lit corner with a view in her home, keeping decor to a minimum and adding a beautiful set of drapes to ensure the area didn't feel to cold or stark.

Reese Witherspoon's Home Office

For those who want more color in their space, look to Witherspoon's sunny office for a dose of inspiration. Her mixture of textures and colors is expert-level here, but the undisputed star of the actor's room is the blue-and-white chair, which serves as proof that every work area needs a piece of statement furniture.

Cindy Crawford's Home Office

As Cindy Crawford proves, you don't need much for a sophisticated WFH spot. The supermodel's own office is almost entirely neutral and features few accessories, relying mostly on a sleek curved desk and a bouquet of flowers to give it some flair.

Victoria Beckham's Home Office

Beckham's office is clearly luxe, but that doesn't mean you can't bring elements of this cozy space into your own. Consider adding some warmth through a plush rug or velvet chairs, which can make any room feel more welcoming. Beckham's use of citrus tones is another design choice worth copying as a way of brightening up a beige room and giving it a sunny vibe.