Once Megan Thee Stallion announced her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words would hit Prime Video on Halloween, fans knew her premiere attire would be stellar. Since the Grammy winner loves a dramatic transformation, perhaps she’d attend the screening in full costume. Or maybe, she’d recreate an outfit from the doc. However, once October 30 rolled around, the multi-hyphenate saved her spooky sets for Instagram, and instead embraced her inner movie star. At the Los Angeles screening, Megan stole the show in a plunging violet halter gown — one of her most glamorous looks to date.

Just hours before the documentary dropped online, Megan made the grandest of entrances inside the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. All eyes went to the film’s leading lady, who coincidentally matched the purple carpet in a similar jewel-tone hue. The violet gown felt especially timeless, thanks to its body-hugging silhouette, the satin sheen, and the high, halter-shaped neckline. To no surprise, she added a few classic Megan embellishments, including a plunging chest cutout and a completely open back. While she usually opts for lots of jewelry, this time, she let the dress speak for itself. Megan only accessorized with lilac stud earrings, a few diamond rings, and a striking manicure, of course. Due to the dress’ elongated train, it’s unclear which footwear option she chose. But, if it’s anything like her recent enviable ensembles, she wore strappy metallic sandals with a sky-high stiletto.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

With a red carpet moment this divine, make sure to keep an eye on Megan once award season kicks off in January. She’ll certainly be one to watch at the Grammys, once again. And in case you haven’t streamed Megan’s doc yet, this is your sign to get on that.