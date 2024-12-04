If you keep tabs on Cate Blanchett’s red carpet appearances, you know she’s a tried-and-true outfit repeater. This year alone, the Oscar winner and her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart re-styled a polka-dot Givenchy gown, a velvet Giorgio Armani matching set, a Michael Kors shirt dress, and a sparkly Louis Vuitton cape top (to name a few). In that same realm, the fashion muse also frequently rewears the same formulas for various A-list affairs. On December 3, Blanchett attended The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim premiere in an oversized herringbone suit from Stella McCartney. The combo looked nearly identical to another plunging co-ord worn by Blanchett less than a week ago (more on that later).

Even though Blanchett isn’t featured in the upcoming anime movie, she did star in the initial 2001 film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. So, she attended the Tuesday evening premiere to support the franchise’s newest addition. Outside Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England, Blanchett posed for photographers in the aforementioned Stella McCartney set, which debuted on the atelier’s Fall 2024 runway. Her double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers featured a cool-toned gray herringbone pattern from head-to-toe. Underneath her oversized topper peeped a black bodysuit with an ultra-plunging V-shaped neckline. Blanchett’s layered one-piece coordinated to her pointy patent pumps, also in black. On the accessories front, she opted for complementary gold staples, including a statement chainlink necklace, stud earrings, and a few mismatched rings.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment

If Blanchett’s most recent ensemble feels familiar, that’s because she wore a very similar set on November 28. In honor of the Vogue: Inventing The Runway premiere in London, Blanchett met up with industry giants like Anna Wintour, Jonathan Anderson, and Haider Ackermann at a Kings Cross hotspot, Lightroom. She delivered her step-and-repeat in a plaid blazer and matching pants, both from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the LV brand ambassador. Alongside the scarf-embellished coat was a striking black bodysuit — the exact V-neck version from her Dec. 3 outing. Just like her Lord of the Rings attire, she accessorized with pointy black pumps, chunky chainlink necklaces, and the same Louis Vuitton earring stack.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

All this to say? Take it from Blanchett: Once you find a style strategy that works for you, don’t hesitate to make it your go-to.