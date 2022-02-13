Don't Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.

For those who follow the week’s events, you’ll know Chloé kicked off the celebratory month with a party in SoHo to celebrate its ephemeral store design. Stars like Katie Holmes and Zazie Beetz attended the event while wearing fresh looks from the fashion house. Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried mastered the bralette and blazer combo at the Saks Fifth Avenue L’Avenue dinner. No presentation was as packed with celebs as Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, however. Here, actors like Drew Barrymore and Hannah Waddingham donned their most glamorous ensembles for the front row.

Ahead, see the best-dressed celebrities at NYFW so far. Don’t miss a single outfit.

MJ Rodriguez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The actor rocks a sheer outfit at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Stars At Christian Siriano

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The Christian Siriano showcase was packed with celebrities. Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Drew Barrymore, and Anna Chlumsky all tuned into the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 show from the front row.

Karlie Kloss

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kloss kept it simple in a blazer, white tank, and jeans outfit at the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Diane Kruger

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kruger wore a fuchsia-colored top and denim skirt to the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Hari Nef

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Nef stunned in an orange suit outside of the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Hadid went incognito in a black leather jacket and trouser set at the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Katie Holmes

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Holmes went for a clean and sleek all-white outfit at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall 2022 presentation.

Maude Apatow

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Euphoria actor wore a romantic lace dress to The Art Of Rodarte Opening Night Event.

Chloé Véro & Jasmin Savoy Brown

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Model Chloé Véro and Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown attend Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Amanda Seyfried

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Seyfried attended the L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue event while wearing a printed pantsuit and bralette combo.

Zazie Beetz

Courtesy of Chloé

The actor attended Chloé’s unveiling of its ephemeral store design and low impact Nama sneakers in SoHo. She wore an ensemble from the fashion house’s Resort 2022 collection. The cashmere knit sweater was styled with a matching skirt and Chloé’s Nama sneakers in the Happy Yellow shade.

Hari Nef

Courtesy of Chloé

Nef wore a Chloé Spring/Summer 2022 look, which consisted of a tailored fringe short coat, a cropped bustier top, and a pair of cream-colored trousers. She carried the small crossbody Kattie bag.

Katie Holmes

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

For her first NYFW appearance of the week, Holmes attended the Chloe event in a Resort 2022 look from the label. She carried Chloé’s mini Edith bag and wore Missoma’s gold Axiom Chain necklace for a subtle shimmer.