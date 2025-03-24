One of the buzziest shows on Broadway right now is undeniably Othello, which is widely-considered one of Shakespeare’s most iconic works. In addition to an epic script, the cast is super star-studded with Denzel Washington as Othello, the noble warrior-general, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago, the manipulative lieutenant. With notable names on stage, it’s no surprise that the opening night audience was flooded with fellow A-listers. At the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, theater enthusiasts like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dr. Jill Biden (to name a few) donned their black-tie best for the Othello debut.

Just like any Hollywood affair, each VIP guest posed for photographers on the red carpet outside the New York hotspot. One of the first fashion muses to arrive was Holmes, who recently finished a stint in the Broadway production of Our Town (at the same theatre, no less). The multi-hyphenate looked timeless in a strapless little black dress, complete with a satin empire waistline. Shortly after Holmes’ step-and-repeat, Lopez delivered the grandest of entrances. She brought the drama in a shoulder padded two-piece from Zuhair Murad Fall 2024 Couture. Then, the shoulder pads streak continued with the former First Lady’s attire. Marking her first public appearance since the Super Bowl, Dr. Biden was all smiles backstage in a baby blue sequin midi dress.

But wait — that’s not all. Ahead, see all the celebrity looks from the opening night of Othello. And stay tuned for more recognizable faces in the audience as the show’s 15-week run continues.

Katie Holmes

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The New Yorker channeled her signature ‘90s-inspired aesthetic in an empire-waist LBD, plus pointy sandals and a snakeskin top-handle bag.

Jennifer Lopez

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez approved the shoulder pads renaissance in a turtleneck and a matching skirt from Zuhair Murad Fall 2024 Couture.

Martha Stewart

Valerie Terranova/Getty Images Entertainment

The icon walked the red carpet in a short-sleeve black coat layered overtop a patterned button-down.

Dr. Jill Biden

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

After the show, the former First Lady grabbed a photo with Washington and Gyllenhaal in a baby blue long-sleeve sequin dress.

Jamie Lee Curtis

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The Emmy Winner tapped into the menswear trend with a navy blue suit set, plus a satin cowl-neck blouse.

Nicole Scherzinger

BACKGRID

The current star of Sunset Boulevard brought her fashion A-game in a taupe coat dress, alongside complementary pointy pumps.

Angela Bassett

Valerie Terranova/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the Oscar winner in a cherry red satin suit set, overtop a semi-sheer high-neck top.

Ariana DeBose

Valerie Terranova/Getty Images Entertainment

DeBose also got the red memo in a simple ankle-length dress, adorned with metallic bronze accents.

Cynthia Nixon

BACKGRID

The And Just Like That... star paired an all-black look with of-the-moment gold jewelry, including a layered necklace stack.

Gayle King

BACKGRID

The legendary news anchor shined in a pinstripe matching set, which featured a rhinestone-covered jumpsuit and a coordinating blazer.

Jennifer Nettles

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

The former Sugarland singer made a surprise appearance in a sparkly two-tone gown, courtesy of New York-based fashion designer, Bibhu Mohapatra.

Anna Wintour & Colman Domingo

BACKGRID

The Vogue editor-in-chief brought Oscar nominee, Domingo as her plus-one. The Sing Sing actor, for one, stunned in a beige suit, plus leather cowboy boots, while Wintour pulled off a lime green gown.