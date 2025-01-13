(Celebrity)

Katie Holmes Just Made A Case For Mint Green This Winter

She’s a pastel pro.

by Meguire Hennes
Ever since Katie Holmes opened the Broadway revival of Our Town in Oct. 2024, her schedule has been busier than ever. However, even with eight shows a week, the fashion muse still delivers daily outfits that align with her effortlessly cool aesthetic. Before every performance, the paparazzi wait outside the Barrymore Theatre on West 47th Street to snap a photo of Holmes’ pre-show attire. And on Jan. 11, the actor’s street style streak continued ahead of the production’s matinee performance. Minutes before she took the stage, Holmes was spotted in a monochromatic mint green sweater and matching jeans — a duo that will certainly start a trend among the celebrity set.

Kicking off Our Town’s final week of shows, Holmes selected a green-on-green look from the colorful corner of her closet. For starters, the Dawson’s Creek alum braced for the New York chill with a pull-over sweater in a muted lime green shade. Then, she slipped on coordinating straight-leg jeans, which appeared white at first glance. Underneath her elongated bottoms peeped leather low-top sneakers from Texas-based footwear label, Autry. In true Holmes fashion, her arms were adorned with tote bags aplenty, including a black leather carry-all from Saint Laurent. For extra warmth, she layered a black wool coat overtop her lime crewneck. A dark gray beanie and Carolina Herrera square-shaped sunglasses completed her OOTD.

If you’re a fan of Holmes’ most recent look, you can channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below. Plus, keep an eye out for her final pre-Our Town ‘fits before the production closes on Jan. 19.

Helsa
Lynnea Crew Pullover
$258
Patrizia Pepe
Fly-Motif Jeans
$206
Theory
Double-Breasted Coat in Wool-Blend Melton
$995
Saint Laurent
Shopping Saint Laurent Leather
$1,500
Lisa Yang
Martigny Knit Beanie
$170
Autry
Medalist Low Sneakers In White and Silver Leather
$200
Carolina Herrera
HER0255/S Square Acetate Sunglasses
$305