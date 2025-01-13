Ever since Katie Holmes opened the Broadway revival of Our Town in Oct. 2024, her schedule has been busier than ever. However, even with eight shows a week, the fashion muse still delivers daily outfits that align with her effortlessly cool aesthetic. Before every performance, the paparazzi wait outside the Barrymore Theatre on West 47th Street to snap a photo of Holmes’ pre-show attire. And on Jan. 11, the actor’s street style streak continued ahead of the production’s matinee performance. Minutes before she took the stage, Holmes was spotted in a monochromatic mint green sweater and matching jeans — a duo that will certainly start a trend among the celebrity set.

Kicking off Our Town’s final week of shows, Holmes selected a green-on-green look from the colorful corner of her closet. For starters, the Dawson’s Creek alum braced for the New York chill with a pull-over sweater in a muted lime green shade. Then, she slipped on coordinating straight-leg jeans, which appeared white at first glance. Underneath her elongated bottoms peeped leather low-top sneakers from Texas-based footwear label, Autry. In true Holmes fashion, her arms were adorned with tote bags aplenty, including a black leather carry-all from Saint Laurent. For extra warmth, she layered a black wool coat overtop her lime crewneck. A dark gray beanie and Carolina Herrera square-shaped sunglasses completed her OOTD.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Holmes’ most recent look, you can channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below. Plus, keep an eye out for her final pre-Our Town ‘fits before the production closes on Jan. 19.