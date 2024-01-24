There are very few occasions in the celebrity world for which A-listers feel like they really have to bring it aesthetically. It honestly might just come down to the Met Gala, the Academy Awards, and the biannual Couture Weeks in Paris. The creative, handmade nature of the garments going down the runway encourage stars to step their own game up, arriving at the different presentations in some of their most elaborate hairstyles, makeup designs, and manicures of the entire year. For Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2024, celebrity beauty is maxing out every possible trend of the moment, trying and testing experimental combinations that’ll continue to make an impact well beyond the next few months.

One of the most dizzying aspects of Couture Week is just how many shows, parties, and meetings the celebrities have to cram into a five to seven day period — and that means distinct looks for each. Jennifer Lopez, for example, stunned at Schiaparelli in her new shoulder-length bob one day, then popped up with two different bow-accented hairstyles for Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino the next. It’s hard work to constantly switch up your style, but hey, that’s just the nature of the game.

Ahead, get caught up with the best celebrity beauty moments from straight from the Paris couture shows.

Zendaya

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Always a leader, Zendaya kicked off the Couture Week fanfare with a bold, micro-bang wig at Schiaparelli on Monday, Jan. 22. With her matte makeup and thinned-out eyebrows, it’s an appropriately futuristic approach to the front row.

Kylie Jenner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jenner’s another celebrity who’s been churning out the looks all week, first wearing full, fluffy curls to match her gauzy, Grecian-style gown at Gaultier on Jan. 24. By the next night, though, she was back to a sleek updo for Valentino — and in a matching outfit with daughter Stormi.

Jordyn Woods

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Between her artful hair swirl and her impossibly precise makeup, Woods’ look at Gaultier is a contender for best of the week. Not only did she nail the matte face-glossed lips trend, but her blush placement could me a masterclass all on its own.

Jennifer Lopez

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Believe it or not, this prim, bow-topped bob is Lopez’s second ribbon-centric look of the week. Her green velvet bow (above in header image) is perfect for day, while this partially pulled-back look at Valentino is its vampier nighttime counterpart.

Florence Pugh

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Working her usual edgy-elegant angle, Pugh is in full form at Valentino. Her rose-colored lipstick is an enviable your-lips-but-better nude, while her deep side-part shows off her platinum bangs.

Hunter Schafer

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

A personal favorite look, Schafer’s hair and makeup at Schiaparelli truly let her naturally beauty shine. Her sculpted bun put the focus on he face, décolletage, and gilded lily necklace. The faintest hint of pink blush and a matching lip color make her look flower-fresh too.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Have you ever seen a ponytail so long, lustrous, and party-ready? There’s nothing back-from-the-gym about Huntington-Whitely’s look — except maybe her cut abs, exposed in a sequined two-piece.