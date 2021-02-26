You Only Need 2 Pieces To Get Emma Roberts' Easy Springtime Outfit

After months of stylish maternity looks, we're finally getting to see more of Emma Roberts' new-mom attire, and no surprise here: it's just as gorgeous as you'd expect. Just a little over a month since the world got its first glimpse at her baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, Roberts has continually shared photos taken from home, most recently one of her sitting poolside. For the Instagram snap, Roberts wore a floral printed Dôen mini dress while basking in the sun.

She accessorized the springtime print ensemble with Ranch Road Boots in the style Starr Brown and finished the look with green cat-eye sunglasses and a subtle pink lip. Baby Rhodes was nowhere in sight, but if we had to guess from previous photos of the mom and son, where they wore matching clothes, he likely has a similar yellow and green onesie somewhere. For those unfamiliar with Dôen, the California-based company opened up shop in 2015. Since then, it has been a hit with both expecting and non-expectant shoppers alike, thanks to its offering of breezy empire waist dresses and trapeze smocks. Founders (and sisters) Margaret and Katherine Kleveland draw their inspiration for the dreamy, laidback clothes from their days in the golden state.

"Doên is heavily inspired by nostalgia, family, and the warm hues of Southern California days that start with foggy mountain hikes and end with our feet salty in the sand," the pair told British Vogue in 2020. "Never precious or overly fussy, we try to strike a balance between delicate, ethereality, and unpretentiousness to create staples for the everyday wardrobe."

This effortless way of dressing seems to have struck a cord with Roberts as she has worn the label all throughout her pregnancy and now turns to the brand for fuss-free post-maternity pieces. The laidback separates suggest a frolick in the meadow or, a frolick in your backyard — depending on your location. Though Roberts' exact Brixton Doên dress is sold out, there are still plenty of similar pieces to choose from on the retailer's website. Browse them, plus other mini dress options, ahead.

