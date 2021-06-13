10 Celebrities That Prove The Red Hair Color Trend Is Going Strong

With a quick Google search, you’ll find that so many different celebrities have experimented with red hair over the last year and a half — including but not limited to A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Shakira, and Sophie Turner. Naturally, this means that red hair is officially trending for 2021, so if you’ve been considering changing up your color and aren’t opposed to going red, well, then you’ve come to just the right place.

As you’ll see ahead, there’s no one “right” way to go red, so it simply comes down to what feels best for you. For instance, if you’re new to coloring your hair and don’t want to go too bold, you can try an auburn red or ombré look for a more low-key feel that’s easier to maintain. It’s also worth mentioning that color-depositing products — of which there are many now — are a great option if you want to try a high-voltage color like red, but don’t feel ready to spend money at the salon yet.

If you need a recommendation, New York City-based colorist Nikki Ferrera uses the Fiery Opal Conditioner by Celeb Luxury Gem Lites and raves about the entire line. “They have a range of different reds, going from light strawberry to bold deep ruby red,” she previously told TZR in a May 2021 interview on color-depositing products. “The conditioner leaves your hair feeling smooth and the shades make you feel like you just stepped out of a salon.”

With that said, regardless of how you decide to try the red hair trend, you’re going to need some worthy inspiration for when and if you do so. Ahead, find 10 celebrities whose red hair transformations will convince you to try the look for yourself, stat.

Ciara

Ciara made jaws drop when she debuted her killer red hair transformation on Instagram earlier this month. The rich copper color features warm undertones and would flatter a wide variety of skin tones, ranging from fair to ebony.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s auburn-red hair color is one of the best shades for beginners looking to try the trend (as well as brunettes who aren’t looking for a major change) because it’s super natural-looking and shouldn’t require too much maintenance. Enough said.

Sarah Hyland

For the 2021 Golden Globes, Sarah Hyland sported a stunning copper hair color with a subtle ombré effect, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman. This skin-brightening shade turns heads and would work on so many different skin tones, including fair, medium, and dark.

Shakira

Shakira shocked fans earlier this year when she went fire-engine red after having dirty blonde hair for nearly a decade. The last time the Colombian singer had hair this vibrant was in 2002, on the cover of her mega album Grandes Exitos.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale’s longtime hairstylist and good friend Kristin Ess gave her a golden-red hue that’s soft and subtle, making it a great color for anyone who’s hesitant to go overly bright or bold with their transformation.

Simone Biles

If you’re not ready to go full-on red yet, try an ombré look á la Simone Biles. Not only is it more subtle, but the upkeep is way easier as you don’t have to worry about it fading nearly as much.

Kylie Jenner

If you’re already a hair color chameleon and aren’t afraid to experiment with fun new hues, consider trying this deep maroon shade that Kylie Jenner was rocking at the end of 2020.

Zaya Wade

Bright hair color lovers: Take a page out of Zaya Wade’s book and try this electric cherry-red shade. It’ll brighten up your face — not to mention your day every time you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror.

Sophie Turner

After being blonde (her natural color) for quite some time, the Game of Thrones alum is finally back to her Sansa Stark roots with red hair, which she debuted the first week of June on her IG Stories. While the actor has yet to show what her new hair color looks like styled, it appears to be a very natural, golden-strawberry shade that’s not too fiery, nor too yellow. It’s definitely an ideal option for anyone who’s looking to go the “natural redhead” route.