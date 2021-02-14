This Is How You Wear A Chanel Bag, According To Celine Dion

The endless appeal of a Chanel bag cannot be overstated. The jury is out on what exactly gives the label's Double Flaps, Boy bags, and other styles their je ne sais quoi, though this observation might answer the question: Chanel bags are timeless and age-appropriate, suiting women in their twenties just as well as those in their sixties. Add to that, Chanel's laundry list of iconic fans (Audrey Hepburn, Princess Diana, et al.), and the label's limitless cachet is all but certain. The fashion house's modern-day roster is just as impressive — all the celebrities styling Chanel bags today have placed their own personal touches to Chanel's ever-enduring styles.

One quality fans of Chanel's tweed and quilted leather bags relish in is their total versatility. They can be polished and they can be edgy, as showcased by Virginie Viard's inherently rebellious iteration of the brand. A Chanel bag can embody any vibe — it's all up to the person styling it to make that distinction. Take Demi Lovato, see below, who chose to give her Chanel accessory an elevated boost by pairing it with a double-breasted wool blazer dress. Elsa Hosk, on the other hand, went the cozy route with a loungewear set and sneakers, which were also from Chanel.

Chanel's wear-everywhere prowess has sealed the fate of one particular style, the Double Flap bag, which is among the most expensive bags to buy secondhand (alongside the Hermès Birkin). For those looking to secure their first Chanel, don't fret — the investment is entirely worthwhile. Take notes on which to buy, and how to style them, from the five ladies below.

How Celebs Style Chanel Bags: Lounge Set & Sneakers

The Swedish model is deeply loyal to Chanel, wearing nearly a dozen different Flap bags in 2020 alone. Her Ice Cube version is, without question, the most iconic — and in this instance, Hosk wore hers with a cozy lounge set and sneakers.

How Celebs Style Chanel Bags: White Top, Skirt, & Black Boots

For her first Chanel Haute Couture show, Tessa Thompson showcased a more playful way to wear her black quilted Chanel bag by looping it around her neck. She kept the outfit in neutral territory with a white skirt and top set from the fashion house and a pair of black boots. A swipe of red lipstick added a pop of color.

How Celebs Style Chanel Bags: Wool Blazer Dress & Heels

Lovato went down the classy, old glamour route in this outfit, which consisted of Balenciaga's Dynasty jacket and a chevron-embossed Boy Bag. She balanced out the more structured shoulder design of her green jacket with ankle-strap rounded pumps.

How Celebs Style Chanel Bags: Khaki Trench Coat & Loafers

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

All of Bella Hadid's street style looks involve a cool jacket and her signature loafers. What changes from time to time is the handbag she totes with her. In this case, she broke out Chanel's Medallion carryall, which played the perfect complement to her Prada loafers.

How Celebs Style Chanel Bags: Canadian Suit & Velcro Sneakers

Ever the sartorial superstar, Celine Dion's travel outfit called on an ultra-rare Chanel bag, whose fluffy exterior is primed for making a statement. She paired her accessory with a denim jacket, denim pants, and white platform velcro sneakers — all from Stella McCartney.