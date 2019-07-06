Celine Dion Just Won Haute Couture Week

The highlight of couture week was perhaps not who you would have predicted it to be. This year's overseas extravaganza inspired 51-year-old Celine Dion to host her very own couture parade. Nine outfits that led to her unofficial best dressed title, ahead.

Couture Week is perhaps the most fun fashion showcase of them all. Not only are the runways adorned with over-the-top designs, but the street style has an artsy flair, too. Nobody did it better this time than the iconic Canadian singer Celine Dion.

The voice behind Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On" has long been known for her incredible range but has only just recently been recognized for her impeccable taste in fashion, too. It all started in 2016, when, mere months after both her husband and brother died of cancer, she hired stylist extraordinaire Law Roach (the man behind Zendaya and Ariana Grande's looks), who during Couture Week put her in a Vetements Titanic hoodie that made everyone swoon.

Now, with two Met Gala appearances under her belt, the Caesars Palace retiree is pretty much a full-blown style icon at this point, sporting everything from a pants-less bodysuit to over-the-top bubble dresses and beyond.

Dion is one fearless dresser and these Couture Week looks are proof.

The Retro Chanel Jumpsuit Philippe Blet/Shutterstock Upon arriving in Paris, the 51-year-old trendsetter sported a black capri-length unitard by Chanel with chain-link straps and a logo belt. The outfit was reportedly altogether worth more than $6,000.

The Bodysuit Sans Pants Philippe Blet/Shutterstock Talk about bold. Dion didn't hesitate to leave her pants at home when trying out this bottoms-less leotard and blazer combo by Off-White earlier in the week. The graffiti-print outfit was originally debuted by Gigi Hadid on the runway.

The Carrie Bradshaw Look Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There were a slew of moments when you could have confused the singer for a Sex and the City character throughout the week, but when she wore this strapless fuchsia ruffle dress with a big black statement bow, especially.

The Canary-Yellow Ruffled Skirt Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/Shutterstock Now, here's one you wouldn't have thought to put together. Dion paired a tailored tuxedo blazer with the frilliest of ruffled skirts in bright yellow, then topped the look with mismatched shoes because she's just that cool.

The French Girl Dress Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in Paris, dress like the French girls do. Old-school European glamour was surely Dion's muse for this black halter dress she sported with chic long leather gloves to the Shiaparelli show on Mon.

The Sheer Gown Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock Adhering to the 2019 sheer craze, the singer changed into this three-dimensional gown by Iris van Herpen that incorporated plenty of transparency into its swirly red and black colorway.

The Ivory High-Low Philippe Blet/Shutterstock Perhaps her prettiest look of the whole week was this satin ivory, off-the-shoulder gown by Alexandre Vauthier. Her lengthy balloon sleeves acted as trains, creating the illusion of a full-length dress while Dion's arms were held a certain way, then later revealing the minidress underneath.

The Fringe Valentino Mini Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dion took her seat in the front row of Valentino's show wearing a feather-clad turtleneck minidress with subtle pops of color.