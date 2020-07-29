There’s something about Dua Lipa’s bold, edgy style that always seems ahead of the curve. Whether she’s sporting two-tone hair or a chic streetwear look, the Grammy Award-winning artist has more than proven she isn’t afraid to take a risk. That said, from the looks of Dua Lipa’s Chanel bag, the English singer isn’t opposed to mixing her statement-making pieces with timeless classics, either. And as a result, she’s created a unique aesthetic that feels unlike anything else.

Though she’s not one to shy away from dramatic hair transformations, Lipa has always stayed true to her sartorial aesthetic — and her recent outfit is no exception. The 24-year-old star was spotted on July 26 in New York City, where she donned a cool and casual warm-weather look featuring a gingham and tomato print top from the Berlin-based brand, Ottolinger. The artist styled her summery blouse with a pair of baggy black jeans from Alexander Wang. And to complete her ensemble, she sported sunglasses from Saint Laurent and chunky black sneakers from Prada.

Each of these pieces points to Lipa’s unwavering love for edgy, ‘90s-inspired streetwear. However, the final piece to her outfit — her Chanel backpack— adds a layer of understated sophistication. The name of this classic handbag, which is available on Rebag for $5,005, says it all, the “Urban Spirit Backpack.” And there’s no doubt that it describes Dua Lipa’s sense of style perfectly.

Typically speaking, Lipa chooses more minimal looks for the red carpet — like the white two-piece ensemble she wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards and the black version of it for the after-party. But when she isn’t making appearances at major awards ceremonies or promoting her latest project, her off-duty moments are filled with outfits that are slightly more low-key, but equally cool. Case in point: her outfit featuring the Chanel backpack.

If you’re looking for a way to sport the French fashion label without feeling too prim and proper, the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s chevron-quilted backpack is the essential option for you. Throw it on over your shoulder any time you’re running out the door. It’s sure to add a cool, luxurious touch to any outfit you’re wearing.

Scroll down to shop the musician’s Chanel bag below.