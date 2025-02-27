The week before the Academy Awards is always a jam-packed one for the Hollywood set. And this year’s pre-Oscars schedule is no different. Six days before the pièce de résistance of award season, the Time Women of the Year Gala and the Academy Awards Nominees Dinner were both held on Feb. 25. The Time soirée hosted Nicole Kidman, Olivia Munn, and more in elevated eveningwear. At the same time, notable nominees like Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, and Demi Moore (to name a few) celebrated their performances at the Oscars dinner. The next day, the style streak continued at Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Party. Inside L.A.’s Bar Marmont (located within the iconic Chateau Marmont) on Feb. 26, numerous Gen Z and millennial stars proved they’re ones to watch on the fashion front in a blend of archival, sheer, and cocktail attire.

Before heading into the iconic Sunset Boulevard hotspot, each VIP guest delivered a stylish step-and-repeat. One of the first to pose for photographers was Keke Palmer. The multi-hyphenate turned heads in a plunging Dior by John Galliano green gown from Spring 2004. Shortly after Palmer’s red carpet walk, Julia Fox made her grand entrance. She tapped into the menswear aesthetic in underwear-as-outerwear, alongside an oversized button-down and a leather blazer. Then, Anna Sawai arrived in an off-the-shoulder LBD, which debuted on the Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 runway just two weeks ago.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, scroll on for the best celebrity looks at the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood party. And if you don’t already, keep an eye on these A-listers at future fêtes.

Keke Palmer

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Palmer earned her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in this slinky halter-neck gown from Dior by John Galliano Spring 2004.

Julia Fox

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The New York Times best-selling author brought her fashion A-game in sparkly hot pants, a classic white button-down, a sleek tie, and an oversized leather jacket.

Monica Barbaro

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Barbaro went the monochromatic route in head-to-toe red Jacquemus.

Anna Sawai

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Emmy winner got her hands on this voluminous LBD fresh from Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2025.

Madison Bailey

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The Outer Banks star shimmered in a metallic silver maxi dress, complete with a deep neckline and a hip-high slit.

Lili Reinhart

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The former Riverdale star was a vision in a semi-sheer LWD direct from Shushu/Tong Spring 2024.

Madison Beer

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Make You Mine” singer channeled the ‘90s with this simple LBD, plus a complementary neck tie.

Antonia Gentry

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Similar to Sawai, the Ginny & Georgia actor sourced the same Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 collection for this brocade-embellished dress.

Aisha Dee

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The former The Bold Type actor embraced her sultry side in an entirely transparent lace dress overtop barely-there lingerie.

Kiernan Shipka

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Shipka clearly got the see-through memo in this velour slip dress from Rodarte, which is surprisingly still available to shop.

Sofia Carson

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

Carson brought the drama in this tulle-embellished ball gown, courtesy of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture, and jewelry from Chopard.

Barbie Ferreira

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The former Euphoria star spiced up her timeless LBD with ruby peep-toe pumps and a matching manicure.

Kathryn Newton

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

All eyes were on Newton in this corseted leather midi dress, but it was her sky-high pleaser pumps that stole the show.

Tallulah & Scout Willis

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The siblings attended the Vanity Fair soirée together in contrasting co-ords. Tallulah, for one, chose an ‘80s-coded velvet midi dress, while Scout donned a black-and-red slip dress from Moschino.

Marissa Bode

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Wicked star brightened up the carpet in this tulle ombré sequin dress.

Ryan Destiny

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The Fire Inside actor opted for minimal jewelry to ensure the attention went to her crimson red skirt set.

Madelaine Petsch

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The black beading on Petsch’s LBD was truly intricate. Plus, it gave her final ‘fit a ‘20s-inspired finish.

Coco Jones

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Disney star’s LBD was partially sheer, alongside visible corset boning, delicate drapery, and an elongated train.

Jordan Chiles

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast’s LBD felt so different from all the others, mainly because of its belted halter-neck and the satin material.

Anna Cathcart

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The XO, Kitty actor experimented with the peek-a-boo bra trend in this cowl-neck LBD.

Peyton List

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel star rarely attends red carpet events. But she made an exception for the Vanity Fair party and donned this hummingbird-embroidered LBD.

Xochitl Gomez

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Gomez pulled off the shoulder pads resurgence with ease in this chic LBD.

Lucy Hale

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment

The Pretty Little Liars alum knows her away around an A-list affair, as evidenced by her sleek noir number from Tom Ford.