Every award season, the Academy Awards uphold the most elegant of dress codes, which few fashion muses dare to challenge. But this year, Zoë Kravitz rose to the occasion at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in custom Saint Laurent. For a classic business in the front; party in the back moment, the multi-hyphenate turned around to reveal a sheer butt cutout. The alluring accent broke the internet within minutes (surprise, surprise), but now, weeks later, it’s still a conversation-starter. The booty seen ‘round the world certainly stunned fashion enthusiasts, but this wasn’t the first time an A-lister bared it all on the red carpet. In fact, the peek-a-boo cutout has been a signature shocker of the 2020s — Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, and Kendall Jenner (to name a few) have pulled off various versions.

Not every butt cutout is created equally, as evidenced by each star to pull off the viral look. On June 9, 2022, Klum only exposed one cheek as the cutout stretched from her waist down the mini dress’ hem. Similarly, Anitta’s Mugler gown at the 2022 American Music Awards teased the reveal with smaller cutouts. On the other hand, some stars don’t hold back — see Union’s semi-sheer bodysuit style from Burc Akyol. The front brought the drama, while the back mimicked the appearance of a G-string. In Feb. 2024, Zendaya also went the thong-inspired route in archival Thierry Mugler. At the London premiere of Dune: Part Two, the icon shut down the carpet in a metallic robot suit. Just like the original runway look in 1995, Zendaya’s bum was covered with sheer plexiglass inserts, which displayed both cheeks.

In true Hollywood form, the trend is still picking up speed. See the celebrity set’s most risqué butt cutouts (or buttouts, if you will) from recent outings. And stay tuned to TZR for more — the next one could pop up any day now.

Heidi Klum

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While out in L.A. in June 2022, Klum was snapped by the paparazzi in a strategically-placed sequin mini dress, adorned with a diagonal cutout along her bum.

Anitta

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anitta posed for photographers at the 2022 American Music Awards in an embroidered illusion gown, courtesy of Mugler’s then-creative director, Casey Cadwallader. Extra points for the cheeky cutouts on her buttocks.

Gabrielle Union

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment

Union was impossible to miss at The Perfect Find premiere in June 2023. The rom-com’s leading lady stole the show in a semi-sheer tulle gown from Burc Akyol. From the back, the shoulder-padded bodice morphed into a G-string.

Zendaya

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Zendaya form, the multi-hyphenate pulled off this vintage Thierry Mugler fembot suit with ease — even with transparent plexiglass inserts on her butt.

Chlöe

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Have Mercy” singer made waves at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in a body-hugging leather jumpsuit from the Pressiat Fall 2024 collection. The back was laced up with a metallic corset, which unveiled her coordinating thong.

Kendall Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking one of her most impressive archival pulls, Jenner got her hands on this never-before-worn black gown from Givenchy Fall 1999 by Alexander McQueen (the collection was presented on mannequins). Around her waist was a sheer illusion panel, which dropped just low enough to bare her behind.

Julia Fox

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for an eccentric ensemble, Fox arrived at the National Gallery of Victoria Gala in Dec. 2024 in head-to-toe intricate chainmail. Custom-made by Australian label, Catholic Guilt, added a diamond-shaped cutout on her butt, to up the alluring ante.

Zoë Kravitz

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kravitz’s custom Saint Laurent gown still lives rent-free in fashion enthusiasts’ minds. The most striking accent? The transparent rhinestone-embellished panel, which stretched from her neck down below her bum.