And just like that, the creative director edition of musical chairs continues. On March 25, just 24 hours after Loewe handed the reigns to Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the plot twists resumed — this time at Mugler. Bright and early on Tuesday morning, the Parisian atelier confirmed the departure of creative director Casey Cadwallader, following seven years at its helm. But wait — there’s more. Instead of following industry standards and waiting to hire a replacement, Mugler immediately named Cadwallader’s successor: Miguel Castro Freitas, a relatively unknown creative with over 20 years of design experience.

Much like other lead designer changes, speculation surrounding Cadwallader’s grand exit began during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, when Mugler was absent from the calendar. And now, just a few weeks after the final Fashion Month fête, the brand’s parent company, L’Oréal confirmed the rumors. “Over the last seven years, his unique vision has helped introduce Mugler to a new generation, all the while celebrating core themes of empowerment, inclusivity and identity,” wrote Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, Mugler’s global brand president of fashion and fragrances, in an official statement. “On behalf of the team, we wish Casey the utmost success in his next ventures.” Cadwallader’s next career move is still a secret, but according to his response, it seems the separation was amicable. “Mugler is like no other, and it was exciting to lean into all that it could mean in today’s culture,” Cadwallader shared in a press release. “I am forever grateful to my team, collaborators and friends, whose support and talent made this vision come to life.” His last day at Mugler is slated for the end of March, but he will be remembered for his sultry silhouettes, bold tailoring, and asymmetrical attire.

During the New Hampshire native’s seven-year stretch at Mugler, the brand thrived on the red carpet, the runway, and even the street style scene. In 2024 alone, his pieces were worn by Beyoncé, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Taylor Swift, Lisa, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, Paris Hilton, and Lupita Nyong’o (to name a few A-listers). All this to say? Wherever he’s heading, his celebrity supporters will follow.

On April 1, Castro Freitas will take over at Mugler, and immediately start prepping for his first runway show (the Spring/Summer 2026 collection). “It is an honor to join the spectacular house of Mugler. As one of the twentieth century’s great couturiers, Mr. Mugler reimagined the power and limits of fashion,” the Portuguese designer wrote in a statement. “Alongside the teams, I am thrilled to bring my own vision, story, and emotion to this monumental heritage.” The atelier’s parent company is just as excited for Castro Freitas’ appointment. “Miguel lives and breathes the Mugler spirit. His deep understanding of Mugler’s DNA and his vast creativity and talent made him a natural choice,” Lahana-Aidenbaum shared in the same release.

While Castro Freitas may not be a household name yet, he’s worked behind-the-scenes at numerous big-league Maisons, including Dior, Saint Laurent, and more. First, he got his start at Central Saint Martins — the same London institution that educated Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Zac Posen, and John Galliano. After he graduated in 2004, he was an integral part of Galliano’s team at Dior. When Raf Simmons took over, he was promoted to head of tailoring. Then, Castro Freitas took his talents to Saint Laurent, Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, and eventually Sportmax. He served as creative director there from Spring/Summer 2021 to Spring/Summer 2024.

It’s bittersweet to see Cadwallader go, but with Castro Freitas’ debut just months away, there’s a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned to TZR for updates as the countdown to his first presentation continues.