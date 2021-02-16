Dua Lipa Wore This Winter Outerwear Staple You Almost Forgot About

Now that Dua Lipa's new song "We're Good" is officially out — it was released last Friday — the singer can take some time out of her busy work schedule and do mundane tasks like shop for groceries. On Feb. 15, just a day after she posted a Valentine's Day shoutout to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, Lipa, in an orange puffer vest, and Hadid were spotted toting grocery bags from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. Erewhon Market, well-known for its organic offerings, receives ample celebrity foot traffic with previous visits from the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne.

For the casual grocery run, Lipa put together a rather well-thought-out ensemble compared to most people's go-to of "I'll just throw on leggings and a hoodie." On the bottom, Lipa wore Dr. Martens — celebs love the label's combat boots — and a slightly baggy pair of blue jeans, which she cinched with a silver buckle belt. On top, the singer wore a printed blue crop top underneath a bright orange traffic cone-colored vest from Ri ta that featured a furry trim across the neckline. She topped off her ensemble with a pink snapback and carried Miu Miu's Belle Matelasse bag. Though the orange vest is completely sold out, as well as its various colorways, Lipa aptly reminded everyone to not forget about this easy winter staple.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

The puffer vest might not be one of those pieces that are high on your must-have list until you spot it on a celeb — or until it becomes a runway trend. However, its versatility has been proven numerous times over the years as it keeps your core warm and can be layered over everything like tees, crop tops (à la Lipa), thick winter sweaters, a sports bra, and more. If you're loving the orange hue, shop a similar vest to Lipa's, ahead, as well as other colorful vest styles. Unlike your more neutral-colored winter outerwear, the vest offers an effortless way to inject some cheerful hues into your look. It's never overwhelming either, because the color or print on a vest can always be toned down by what you pair underneath it. Grab a vest before winter's officially over — you won't regret it.

