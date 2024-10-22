Throughout her two decades in the spotlight, Kim Kardashian’s birthday has practically become a public holiday. Every year around October 21, the A-lister goes viral for her birthday celebrations — whether they be star-studded or intimate. And this year, she’s done it again. Instead of hosting her famous friends at an L.A. hotspot, the SKIMS founder opted for a more low-key affair at home. However, in true Kardashian form, she still delivered a stellar party-ready ‘fit for the occasion. In honor of her 44th trip around the sun, Kardashian donned her “birthday suit” dress, a.k.a. a naked Diesel design, and shared it with her 360 million followers via Instagram Stories.

While Kardashian’s exact birthday plans were kept under wraps, one thing is clear: the guest of honor was dressed to impress. Always on board for a body-hugging moment, the 44-year-old sourced the “Rooney Dress” from Diesel in a reflective nude shade. The floor-length number featured a skintight bodysuit as the bodice, which connected to a semi-sheer maxi skirt. In Kardashian’s quick IG story, the opalescent sheen gave the nylon and elastane blend a wet-look appearance — one of her favorite sultry accents on and off the red carpet. To let her iridescent attire grab all the worthy attention, Kardashian chose minimal accessories, starting with a statement diamond cross necklace, a barely-there tennis bracelet, and a striking pinky ring.

@kimkardashian

To no surprise, as soon as Kardashian confirmed her B-day look online, her exact dress became hard to find. With that said, if you’re lucky, you can still shop her Diesel maxi below. But hurry — it won’t be available for long.