Out of the countless celebrity-approved hotspots in New York, the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine was the place to be on October 21. The gothic monument was the backdrop of the 18th Annual Golden Heart Awards, which hosted humanitarians and fashion muses alike. In partnership with Michael Kors, God’s Love We Deliver — a New York-based nonprofit — raised funds to supply medically tailored meals to New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other illnesses. Before Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cole Escola received their awards for philanthropic efforts, the evening’s honorees set the sartorial tone for the rest of the A-list attendees.

Just like previous Golden Heart Awards ceremonies, little black dresses reigned supreme on the red carpet, starting with Parker’s lacy midi style from Michael Kors Collection. In true SJP form, she added a Carrie-inspired embellishments, including a rhinestone shoulder bag and a thick statement belt. Her Sex and the City co-star, Kristin Davis followed suit in an equally-luxe LBD. Davis channeled her inner Charlotte in a satin, ankle-length silhouette, a timeless diamond necklace, and slingback pumps. To accept the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy in recognition of her organization the Pete & Thomas Foundation, Megan Thee Stallion also got the LBD memo. The Grammy winner looked sleek in a knitted body-hugging silhouette with a flirty sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Given she received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, it’s no surprise that Parker sourced the eponymous label for her evening-wear ensemble. First, she paired her plunging lacy LBD with a matching bolero. Then, she added a touch of bling via a rhinestone-studded belt, a slouchy shoulder bag, and diamond stud earrings.

Kristin Davis

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In honor of Parker’s award, Davis supported her friend in a polished maxi dress, which spotlighted a V-neck neckline and a shiny slim belt.

Cynthia Nixon

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Similar to SJP, Nixon also chose Michael Kors pieces for the Golden Heart Awards. Instead of a classic LBD, she opted for a sequin knee-length dress underneath a cinched gray blazer.

Zoey Deutch

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Deutch’s knitted skirt set from Michael Kors was practically a masterclass in winter whites styling. She accessorized with gold jewelry courtesy of Tiffany & Co. and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Megan Thee Stallion

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Just four days before her fourth studio album, Megan: Act II dropped, Megan received the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy in a knitted black midi dress and pointy pumps.

Chloe Fineman

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Always on board for a shimmery set, Fineman coordinated her sequin Michael Kors sheath dress to her metallic top-handle bag and complementary ankle-strap sandals.

Kristin Chenoweth

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Broadway star also packed on the sparkles in a one-shoulder mini dress and similar slingback heels.

Anna Wintour

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Vogue editor-in-chief coupled a patterned olive green maxi dress alongside a bold amber necklace.

Michelle Buteau

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Survival of the Thickest star twirled on the black carpet in an off-the-shoulder maxi dress topped with a moody floral print.

Nicole Ari Parker

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The And Just Like That star gave off major business-ready energy in a fitted blazer and a matching knee-length pencil skirt. She added paparazzi-blocking sunglasses to complete the striking set.