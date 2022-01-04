Cardi B Bought Her Daughter Chanel — And Now I Wish I Was Kulture

Cardi B is no stranger to coordinated family fashion (just take a peek at her and husband Offset’s previous looks). However, her approach to matching outfits is a far cry from the photo shoots of your childhood, where your mom mandated everyone in the household to don identical ugly sweaters, gather around the family dog, and smile for the camera. The rapper’s synchronized familial looks always possess a luxe touch that feels unique to Cardi B’s extravagant style. Consider the time she and Offset twinned with camo-printed Hermès Birkin bags. Or, most recently, when Cardi B’s Chanel outfit matched her daughter’s for their winter-themed photo session. (Yes, it was just adorable as it sounds.)

The 29-year-old musician shared the elevated, mother-daughter fashion moment on her Instagram with the caption, “Forever.” In the photos, Cardi B and daughter Kulture posed together while wearing identical black and white fuzzy Chanel earmuffs. Further, the duo both wore black leggings and furry coats, which helped to add even more of an opulent vibe to their wintertime looks. Being the distinct style icon she is, Cardi B also accessorized with a black and ivory Chanel scarf that replicated the graphic look of her and Kulture’s earmuffs. Little Kulture, too, had her own additional and thoughtfully coordinated touch, although hers was with her footwear. The 3 year old, apparently a budding sneakerhead, sported cream high-tops with eye-catching black details.

Other celebs who have had matching mother-daughter fashion moments include Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber as well as Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, stars like Kourtney Kardashian prefer to match with their significant others in winter-approved staple accessories. Look at how she and fiancé Travis Barker, for instance, kicked off 2022 in matching black balaclavas. (If you’ve been eyeing the balaclava trend, but have yet to take the plunge, consider this a sign from the fashion gods to add a refined knit hood to your seasonal rotation.)

Regardless of whether you decide to twin with someone or not — whether that be with your partner, best friend, or even your beloved rescue dog — a luxurious cold-weather accessory can be the thoughtful touch your winter outfit needs. Scroll onwards to shop a few TZR-selected cozy items — including Cardi B’s Chanel scarf and her and Kulture’s matching earmuffs — that will add effortless elegance to any look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.