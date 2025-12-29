Cardi B doesn’t miss a chance to play her role as WAG of New England Patriots wide receiver, Stefon Diggs — especially when they happen to play in her own backyard (she has a home in nearby Tenafly). So when the NFL team arrived for an away game at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on December 28 to take on the New York Jets, you better believe the rapper was also there. Not only did she show up in support of her man, but she turned the player’s tunnel into her own personal runway as she sported a '90s vintage Chanel look.

This wasn’t just any random throwback piece pulled from the archives, though. It included a hot pink skirt suit from one of Karl Lagerfeld’s most iconic collections that paid tribute to hip-hop culture. Since Cardi is one of today’s most significant figures in the genre, it made sense that she chose to rock the tweed ensemble on game day.

Originally worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista, Cardi’s look first made its debut on the Fall/Winter 1991 runway in Paris. The collection was all about melding classic haute couture with modern street elements to reflect what was going on in hip-hop culture in New York at the time.

This look, specifically, featured a denim pencil skirt and matching jacket, both lined in hot pink fabric. Cardi came close to wearing the exact original runway ensemble, chain belts and neon tights included, but she shook things up to make it her own.

Chanel Fashion Show In Paris With Model Linda Evangelista. Neville Marriner/ANL/Shutterstock

Instead of wearing traditional pearl necklaces, the rapper decided to amp it up with a more modern take. She wore a jumbo pearl crossbody necklace from the label’s Fall/Winter 2025/26 ready-to-wear collection for a bold effect.

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 in Paris. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Diggs also arrived to the stadium wearing a vintage Chanel accessory, however, his rabbit fur arm warmer with the Chanel logo was from the label’s fall/winter 2001 collection. The Patriots ended up defeating the Jets 42-10, but either way, the couple both won for their archival Chanel looks.