Fran Drescher’s Vest Was A Throwback To This 1993 Look On ‘The Nanny’

The Nanny, which ran from 1993 to 1999, first aired 28 years ago, but still remains a permanent fixture in the pop culture zeitgeist. This is due in part to the show’s flashy, shoulder pad-filled, and quintessential ‘90s costuming. Instagram accounts like @WhatFranWore tracks the show’s most iconic looks, and even Fran Drescher herself, the woman behind the titular nanny character you fell in love with back in 1993, can’t resist reminiscing about the show’s fashion. Earlier this week, Drescher rewore the rainbow vest she first wore as Fran Fine on The Nanny, and dedicated viewers of the hilarious sitcom were quick to recognize the iconic piece of clothing.

One comment on Drescher’s Instagram read, “Is this THE vest???,” while another fan wanted the multi-colored look for themselves: “Obsessed with this vest and need it so very badly!” In the caption, Drescher revealed the piece was pulled from the show’s costume archives for a photoshoot in partnership with HBO Max and her nonprofit organization, Cancer Schmancer. On the show, Drescher originally wore the vest over a ruffled white long-sleeved shirt, but in 2021, the actor opted for a completely different look. She styled the Moschino piece with a simple black turtleneck, which helped to balance out the piece’s inherent eclectic vibe.

Back in April 2021, during a chat with Variety, The Nanny’s influential costume designer, Brenda Cooper, chronicled her all-time favorite looks from the show — including the one-of-a-kind vest Drescher just rewore. “It was from Moschino’s Cheap & Chic, and that vest was another departure point for her character on that show,” said Cooper. The stylist went on to state how the colorful vest played a major role in helping her fine-tune Fine’s aesthetic. “That vest with the white shirt and black skirt was the inspiration and the embryo of the Fran Fine character,” said the costume designer.

Cooper also explained how there was a method behind the maximalist madness of the sitcom’s costuming. “There was always that formality to it,” said Cooper. Over the course of the show, Cooper learned to pair bold, statement-making garments with more subdued items, thus creating a foolproof styling formula to achieving Fine’s signature flashy style. “It was a sassy elegance that was important to me, and pushing that to the edge without tipping it,” said Cooper.

It’s hard to ignore the similarities between Drescher’s style on the ‘90s show and today’s current trend of bold and joyful fashion. In 2021, people are reaching for items with more eye-catching patterns and leaning into that ‘more is more’ spirit. Vibrant, clashing color palettes and statement-making silhouettes that are strongly reminiscent of retro fashion are pulling away from the pack to become some of the year’s leading trends. So, if you’re looking to tap into your inner Fran Fine and test out a few maximalist looks, start with a colorful vest.

You’ll find a few options similar to Drescher’s Moschino piece below, and all are available to shop now. Afterwards, if you want to rewatch episodes of The Nanny, turn on HBO Max and enjoy all six seasons of the show.

