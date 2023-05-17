Celebrities likely juggle an overstuffed schedule while navigating the Cannes International Film Festival and its many, many related events, but they sure seem to be enjoying it. More than any other awards show or major ceremony, the hair and makeup at Cannes — not to mention the fashion — seem to revel in the confluence of personal style and white-hot trends. But do you know what actually makes the celeb-spotting at Cannes so elite? While other A-list occasions like the Oscars, for example, are one fleeting, formal red carpet moment sometimes followed by a cooler, more casual after-party, Cannes is two full, glorious weeks of premieres, panels, day events, sponsored parties, and black-tie galas all back-to-back — which means a much wider variety of looks to get inspired by.

Just one day into the film fest and already veteran superstars like Viola Davis and Brie Larson are delivering polished takes on elevated classics. Meanwhile, edgier hairstyles by Helen Mirren and up-and-coming it-girl Iris Law (yes, daughter of Jude) are infusing the 76-year-old festival with sultry, spirited energy. Ahead, check out TZR’s ever-growing roundup of the best hair, makeup, and nails of Cannes 2023, with new looks added throughout the entire festival.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Newsflash from on high: red eyeshadow is not just for goths anymore. Zeta-Jones played into the scarlet tones on her gown with matching eyeshadow, anchored by a deeper, more neutral lip shade. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Wiles created the look using Charlotte Tilbury products.

Elle Fanning

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keeping it fresh-faced and classic with brushed-up brows and a brushed-back bun, Fanning stays firmly within her stunning aesthetic wheelhouse. Celebrity hairstylist Jenda worked on Fanning’s elegant bun, while makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe applied L’Oréal Paris cosmetics.

Gemma Chan

Claire-Lise Havet/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chan’s high-set bun and fluttery fringe, styled with L’Oréal products, makes the single greatest case for a pre-summer bangs cut. The best part, though, is where her hair’s long ends meet up with her softly winged eyeshadow.

Viola Davis

Claire-Lise Havet/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Radiant and regal in a glowing white gown, Davis is always a red carpet must-see. Celebrity hairstylist Jamika Wilson styled Davis’ full, voluminous curls for the L’Oréal x Cannes party, while makeup artist Autumn Moultrie rimmed the star’s eyes with shimmery eyeshadow in shades of pink.

Helen Mirren

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It simply doesn’t get cooler than Mirren’s spray-on blue hair color, created using the L’Oréal Paris Colorista in Pastel Blue — perfectly complemented by her rosy pink makeup, also by the brand.

Naomi Campbell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The gentle gradient effect of Campbell’s pin-straight highlights, styled by Lorenzo Barcella, is legitimately mesmerizing. It’s made all the better by her pink lipstick and warm blush applied by makeup artist Esther Edeme.

Brie Larson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Larson’s already worn a few different look at Cannes 2023, including an amazing headband moment, but her deep side part at the Opening Ceremony, styled by Bryce Scarlett, is top-notch. Simultaneously, her glowy, complexion-focused makeup look was created by Nina Park using DECORTÉ products.

Iris Law

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Make way for the newest celebrity scion it-girl. A spitting image of her father, Jude, Law’s icy, platinum mixie cut, natural eyebrows, and vampy lipstick bring sultry edge to Cannes — along with her Saint Laurent gown.