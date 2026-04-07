Is the Diazassance upon us? It’s looking like yes. After a decade focusing on family (I was today years old when I found out that she and husband Benji Madden have not one but two young children) and business ventures (she co-founded wine brand Avaline in 2020), one of the brightest stars of the 1990s and early 2000s has returned to the silver screen; and, by extension, the press circuit. On April 6, Diaz attended one such promotional event — the New York City premiere of her new film, Outcome — in bright red lips that matched her bright red heels.

The crimson lips were the focal point of what was otherwise relatively low-key glam: Radiant, satin-y skin, soft, rosy blush, and the softest touch of shimmer on the lids, courtesy of makeup artist Melanie Inglessis. The lippie paired perfectly with her bright red pumps, with both providing a pop of color against her black Fforme dress and turtleneck.

Not only did the red accent her black ensemble — it also landed her a coveted spot on the list of celebs enjoying matchy-matchy makeup moments. She joins such esteemed company as Chase Infiniti and Wunmi Mosaku, who matched their eyeshadow to their dresses at the 98th Academy Awards; Zendaya, who just hit the red carpet with bright blue lids and a bright blue dress; and Selena Gomez, who wore a face full of pink makeup to match her pink Prada mini dress at a recent Rare Beauty launch event. It’s safe to say that matchy-matchy makeup is having a moment. (Though maybe don’t try saying that three times fast.)

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Diaz might actually be on a bit of a red shoe kick: Last week, she donned an oversized white Calvin Klein suit and red heels by Jude for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.