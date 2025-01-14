Take it from celebrity authors like Julia Fox, Keke Palmer, and Brooke Shields: Book tours can be just as fashion-forward as film-focused ones. Even though red carpets aren’t rolled out for new novels, these A-list writers have dominated the street style scene in between interviews, signings, and panel discussions. Shields, for one, is currently promoting her sixth memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old, which hits shelves on Jan. 14. On Jan. 13, just hours before her book’s release, the multi-hyphenate was spotted wearing four different ‘fits — including, most notably, a menswear-inspired suit set from Thom Browne.

After a live appearance on Good Morning America, Shields delivered a stellar step-and-repeat for photographers outside ABC Television Studios in New York. As seen on TV, the fashion muse got her hands on a three-piece suit set from the New York-based label, starting with a white poplin button-down layered underneath a light gray sport coat. From there, she coordinated the cropped blazer with high-waisted trousers, in the same business-ready shade. Shields continued the gray theme with a slim twill tie from — you guessed it — Thom Browne. Then, she gave her work-ready look a feminine finish with silver accents: metallic pointy pumps, fringed diamond earrings, and a vintage Chanel quilted flap bag. The final touch to her OOTD was pink aviator-esque glasses, which approved the celeb-favorite fashion frames trend.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

As her busy schedule resumed on Monday, so did Shields’ style streak. For her second outing of the day, the Mother of the Bride actor opted for a more casual co-ord, complete with a navy blue puffer jacket and a matching chunky sweater. Then, she slipped on wide-leg jeans in a dark gray finish, which looked cool alongside her black-and-white Adidas Sambas.

A few hours later, Shields was snapped by the paparazzi again — this time in an Oxford blue midi skirt and a complementary double-breasted blazer. With the same Chanel flap bag in hand, she chose more elevated accents, including crystal ankle-strap pumps from Jimmy Choo, oversized diamond drop earrings, and the pink aviators, once more.

To no surprise, Shields switched outfits again for her final fête of the day: “An Evening with Brooke Shields” at PMC Studios. Before partaking in a Q&A about her new book, the guest of honor posed with the event’s host, Samantha Skey, the CEO of SHE Media. Shields donned a timeless little black dress from Stella McCartney, adorned with statement shoulders and delicate drapery along the bodice. There was even a slim cutout along her neckline.

(+) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images (+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) SHE Media/SHE Media/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Now that Shields’ book is available to shop, keep an eye out for more press-related attire from the author. While you await her next number, channel her Thom Browne suit via the curated edit below. Extra points if you secure her pink eyewear.