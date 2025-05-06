The brooch renaissance first picked up speed during the Fall/Winter 2024 circuit, thanks to Schiaparelli, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Chanel (to name a few). Since then, your grandma’s favorite pin has dominated the red carpet circuit. Most recently, Cynthia Erivo accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. brooch at the NAACP Image Awards; Kate Middleton wore one at the St. Patrick’s Day parade; Lady Gaga at the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere; and Angelina Jolie at the Venice Film Festival. And on May 5, the retro-inspired resurgence made it to fashion’s biggest stage: the 2025 Met Gala. In honor of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, Ayo Edebiri, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Teyana Taylor, Lupita Nyong’o, and more fashion muses finished their ‘fits with a bold brooch (or two).

Early on in the evening, Domingo started the brooch streak in custom Valentino. The evening’s co-chair posed for photographers in a vintage-inspired suit, but all eyes immediately went to his polka-dot floral brooch. Shortly after Domingo’s step-and-repeat, fellow co-chairs, Anna Wintour and Lewis Hamilton followed his lead. The editor-in-chief of Vogue, for one, chose a heart-shaped turquoise pin, which looked chic alongside her custom Louis Vuitton dress, created by Pharrell Williams. Fresh off the Miami Grand Prix track, Hamilton adorned his custom Wales Bonner ensemble with a gold brooch dripping in pearls. Then, Taylor took the trend to the next level in custom Marc Jacobs. Instead of just one chest pin, the multi-hyphenate covered her elongated shoulder-padded cape with with five pieces, including an oversized flower, a chainlink option, and a satin rose.

But wait — that’s not all. Ahead, see the best brooch-embellished looks at the 2025 Met Gala. And watch this space for more as the evening rages on.

Ayo Edebiri

Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bear star brought her fashion A-game in custom Ferragamo. Overtop her beautifully-beaded shirt dress, Edebiri popped on a long leather coat accessorized with a gold brooch.

Doechii

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the lapel on the Grammy winner’s monogrammed Louis Vuitton coat is decorated with a small diamond pin.

Colman Domingo

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Domingo decorated his checkered Valentino jacket, high-waisted pants, and polka-dot ascot tie with a tulle floral brooch.

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Before hosting the Vogue livestream, Taylor walked the blue carpet in brooches galore, which upped the menswear energy of her Marc Jacobs look.

Lewis Hamilton

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

The co-chair added some variation to his one-color co-ord via a gold, pearly brooch.

Anna Wintour

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wintour swapped her signature sunglasses for another fan-favorite accessory: a turquoise brooch atop her floor-length coat in baby blue.

Doja Cat

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Always on board for an eccentric ensemble, Doja Cat channeled the ‘80s in a pinstripe Marc Jacobs bodysuit, topped with a rose-shaped diamond pin.

Lupita Nyong’o

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

Blink and you’ll miss Nyong’o’s floral brooch, which blended into her monochromatic turquoise Chanel suit.

Sarah Snook

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment

On an evening off from her Broadway run in The Picture of Dorian Gray, Snook took cues from classic menswear in a satin suit. Like Taylor, she covered her lapel in various diamond brooches.

Whoopi Goldberg

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

The legend’s black-and-white Thom Browne attire wouldn’t have felt complete without her keyhole-shaped brooch.

Aimee Lou Wood

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The White Lotus star proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front in a cropped tuxedo dress and a diamond flower brooch.

Savannah James

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Before the arrival of her husband, Lebron James (the evening’s honorary co-chair), James delivered her solo step-and-repeat in pinstripe Thom Browne. The shoulder-padded peplum bodice featured a leaf-inspired brooch.

Ashley Graham

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

On top of her corseted gray gown, Graham accessorized with an itty-bitty diamond pin.