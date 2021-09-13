Britney Spears' Engagement Nails Are A Bold Twist On This Classic Manicure Style

It's been a busy few days, and gosh, is that a severe understatement. New York Fashion Week just came to a close, the 2021 VMAs have come and gone, and today, September 13, marks the annual — and highly anticipated — Met Gala. Amid all of this, Britney Spears oh-so-casually took to Instagram to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Spears' now-fiancé shared a photo that gives fans an up-close look at the diamond engagement ring. Unsurprisingly, the four-carat diamond is stunning (rumor has it that it could be worth $70,000). It uniquely features sentimental engraving: Sam Asghari's nickname for Spears, "lioness," is etched inside the platinum band.

As for Britney Spears’ engagement nails, the modern design couldn't be more on-trend. One of the biggest nail crazes of the moment is the remixed French manicure, debuted by countless celebrities, from Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid to Lizzo and Dua Lipa. Stars are seemingly in love with how easily it can be customized for endless creative possibilities.

At present, Spears hasn't revealed if her red French manicure was brought to life by a manicurist or if she did it herself. According to celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, it's entirely possible to create the look at home on your own.

"The Original French Manicure with a nude base has been iconic for showing off engagement rings for decades," said Boyce in a statement shared with TZR. "The red tip that Britney opted for adds a layer of sexiness and boldness to what is normally a demure nail look."

Ahead, find out how Boyce recommends recreating Spears’ viral French manicure — and what products she would use.

Step 1:

Start by filing your nails to a round or oval shape, and then apply ORLY Bonder Rubberized Base Coat

Step 2:

Apply a thin layer of a dark red shade like ORLY Stiletto on the Run on top of a silicone nail stamper like this one.

Step 3:

“Place the tip of your nail on the bottom of the nail polish and push your nail into the silicone slowly,” says Boyce. “Avoid placing the nail in the center to prevent nail polish from getting to the underside of your nail.”

Step 4:

Finish with a top coat like this one for maximum shine.