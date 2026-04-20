It’s not often that fashion and science intersect — but once a year, for the annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, the two worlds collide. Such was the case on Saturday night, when stars arrived dressed to impress at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the lavish gala was held. The ceremony, which honors the achievements of the world’s top scientists, drew in nearly every heavy hitter in Hollywood, from supermodel Gigi Hadid to The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, Anne Hathaway, who took a break from the forthcoming film’s press tour to attend the event.

This year, six $3 million prizes were awarded across life sciences, mathematics, and fundamental physics. Hadid, who presented alongside Tekedra Mawakana, was a vision in a dreamy white David Koma dress featuring a crisscross halterneck adorned with dazzling embellishment. Hathaway, who also took the stage during the ceremony, kept things sleek in a black off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown. Elsewhere, attendees tapped the Fall/Winter 2026 runways, including Zoe Saldaña in Alaïa, Olivia Wilde in Erdem, and Michelle Williams in Fforme.

Scroll below to feast your eyes on all the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Breakthrough Prize Ceremony — or the “Oscars of Science,” as some call it.

Salma Hayek

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In Gucci and David Webb jewelry.

Gigi Hadid

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In David Koma.

Lily Collins

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In Saint Laurent.

Anne Hathaway

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In Ralph Lauren.

Zoe Saldaña

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In Alaïa.

Olivia Wilde

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In Erdem.

Jessica Chastain

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In Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Watts

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In Prada.

Michelle Williams

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In Fforme.

Miranda Kerr

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In Nicole + Felicia Couture and EFFY jewelry.

Chrissy Teigen

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In Cong Tri.

Behati Prinsloo

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In vintage Plein Sud.