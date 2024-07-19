If there’s one thing the impossibly creative Julia Fox is going to do, it’s evolve and change. A true artist (and Aquarius, for that matter), the model-actor-poet often packs a lifetime’s worth of aesthetic reinvention into an average Wednesday. She’s worn every imaginable hair color, makeup style, brow width, and daring outfit. But in a twist no one really saw coming, her latest pivot might actually be her most extreme yet. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story, fans were surprised to see Fox with brown hair, side bangs, filled-in brows, and a simple crewneck sweatshirt. It’s literally the sort of thing you see every day, and that’s why it’s so shocking — since when has Fox ever leaned into an “ordinary” look?

Fox uploaded the mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on July 17, skipping a caption but including a location tag that placed her in Toronto. Just weeks before, the star was toggling between platinum, ultra-short, and jet-black wigs, each more visually stunning and intricate than the last. In the new selfie, though, her hair was back to her natural deep brunette with long side bangs and voluminous barrel curls — a total 180 from her usual high-drama beauty look.

The sharp, sudden turn toward “normcore” — coupled with the errant bandages on Fox’s hand as well as the Canadian location — immediately alerted fans the possibility that she was on-set working rather than experiencing a sudden pull toward casual aesthetics. It wasn’t long before the mystery was solved. When InStyle reported on the selfie, their Instagram caption questioned whether or not she was simply in-character for a role. Fox herself appeared in the comments, confirming that was indeed the case with a, “I’m working lol.”

It’s hard to say what’s more surprising — how different Fox looks with this pared-down aesthetic, or the fact that she’s managed to cram yet another project into her already-packed schedule. Her relaxed selfie proves just how capable she is of a full facial transformation, though. One minute she’s your average Target shopper, and the next, she’s a sultry space alien front row at Vivienne Westwood.