Of all athleisure brands out there, Alo Yoga is an indisputable celebrity favorite. Bella Hadid can’t get enough of its leggings and sports bras, while Kendall Jenner went as far as to appear in several campaigns for Alo throughout the years. As of late, Blake Lively appears to have developed a penchant for the label’s comfy-yet-stylish attire, too. For her most recent gym session, Lively wore an Alo Yoga sports bra, which she topped off with a black sherpa coat from the same brand.

On Tuesday April 5, Lively finished her workout session at Drive495 gym and joined her husband Ryan Reynolds for a stroll in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The actor stepped out in what appeared to be a $58 Seamless Ribbed Bra from Alo Yoga in the navy blue hue with purple undertones. She teamed it with a pair of black, high-waisted sweatpants and tied a green checkered sweater from Mango — another ultra affordable piece in this outfit — around her waist. She draped Alo Yoga’s Oversize Sherpa Trench coat over her arm and finished the gym-ready look with a pair of light green sneakers from the New Balance x STAUD collab, plus a black crossbody purse/iPhone case from Bandolier. Meanwhile, Reynolds echoed his wife’s look with a navy blue button-down shirt, paired with fitted khaki pants, a forest green jacket, a pair of sneakers, and a newsboy cap.

(+) BrosNYC / BACKGRID (+) BrosNYC / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

This is the second time Lively has been photographed, and identified, in the athleisure brand. The actor’s first Alo Yoga piece was a navy-hued Wellness Bra, which she wore with a pair of leggings and a zip-up hoodie just a few weeks ago on March 7. Perhaps, she will soon join the Alo Yoga fan ranks and acquire a pair of its celebrity-beloved leggings or a tennis skirt too.

The actor’s exact sports bra in the navy blue shade is not available to shop for the time being. Instead, you can opt for the same style in a chocolate brown hue — or a nearly identical piece from brands like SET ACTIVE and All Access. Afterwards, make sure to snag Lively’s sneakers, phone case, and sherpa coat, while they’re still available, to complete the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.