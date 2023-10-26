By now, Beyoncé’s probably logged as many hours in a salon chair than most have scrolling through social media — it’s practically her second (sixth?) career. In between show dates for her barely-concluded Renaissance World Tour and walking the red carpet at assorted events, there’s no telling how the number of hot tools and hair brushes her blonde curls have seen. But when you have someone like celebrity colorist Rita Hazan in your corner, there’s always a way to keep things feeling fresh. Beyoncé’s new “chantilly blonde” highlights do double-duty, just created and hand-painted by Hazan, do double duty. First, they add a warm, creamy dimension to her custom base shade that feels especially ideal for fall and winter. But, as Hazan explains to TZR, they also offer her a break from the stage-specific color she’s been wearing for months.

Beyoncé’s just-updated look, named for the signature French cream that perfectly matches the delicate highlights, is a transition away from the far cooler-toned “creme brûlée” blonde she had for the bulk of her Renaissance concert dates. Hazan tells TZR that Bey actually quietly unveiled this new shade when she attended the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Warm with tons of contrast and dimension, the formula essentially boils down to a warm, buttery gold with lighter shades of pale blonde gently streaked through all the way to her ends. “The Renaissance Tour is over, and now she needs a more neutral, warmer color, especially for the fall,” Hazan explains to TZR, describing her previous look as a blend of three primary hues: pale, baby, and golden blonde. While that combination was created especially to catch the spotlights as they illuminate her onstage, this new take is perfect for a well-deserved break.

Thanks to their years working together in such a creative partnership, Hazan says the “Cuff It” singer lets her take the reins and create the look she thinks is best. “Beyoncé lets me have my creative freedom when it comes to her hair color,” she says. “Since we have a longstanding relationship, she trusts my vision and the process. Ultimately, we chat it through, and then execute.”

Beyoncé’s previous color: crème brûlée blonde. @beyonce

To get the look for yourself, Hazan advises asking for buttery blonde highlights with contrast and dimension, “meaning add some lowlights one to two shades darker than what you have now,” she says. “Not too many because you don't want it stripey — just for contrast.” From there, upkeep is essential. Protect your new investment with treatments and hair masks. Hazan herself likes to use a hair gloss from her eponymous brand in the shower regularly to add just a bit more tint and keep highlights looking vibrant and shiny.

There’s only one Beyoncé, but everyone can nail her stunning new hair color.