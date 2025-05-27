Las Vegas shined especially bright last night, thanks to the 2025 American Music Awards. The annual extravaganza took over the Fontainebleau hotel and hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Jennifer Lopez who served as the evening’s host. While, the event’s performances and big wins made for some viral moments (J.Lo’s kissing session with her dancers will go down in history!), the pre-show red carpet was truly a sight to behold.

Yes, it seems the attendees of the night got the memo that one goes big for a Vegas soirée. It seems skin-baring gowns were at the top of the priority list, with Ciara’s shredded metallic mini dress and J.Lo’s cut-out heavy nude Grecian gown garnering some immediate attention. (Although Kehlani’s swirling silver look was also a major standout in the smolder category.) High-octane color and prints were also on the menu, with Becky G’s cheetah style and Tiffany Haddish’s aqua blue hooded gown causing a stir early on as well.

You can always count on Las Vegas to bring out an A-lister’s adventurous style, and last night’s AMAs was solid proof. Ahead, check out the best red carpet moments from the memorable event that everyone will surely be discussing all week long.

Jennifer Lopez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The evening’s host kicked things off on a strong note, arriving to the press room in a nude Defaïence gown and Marli jewelry.

Ciara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer sparkled in a revealing dress from Bronx and Banco.

Becky G

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before winning the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, Becky G turned heads in micro-mini cheetah-print dress with matching shawl.

Heidi Klum

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The German model proved she’s a fashion icon for a reason, arriving to the award show in a plunging cut-out gown by Stephane Rolland, which included a dramatic ruffled train.

Tiffany Haddish

David Becker/Getty Images

Haddish went Vegas glam for the AMAs, walking the carpet in a glittering blue design from Bronx and Banco.

Reneé Rapp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rapp’s sexy floor-sweeping blazer dress was courtesy of GapStudio.

Kehlani

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer leaned into the naked dressing aesthetic with a shimmering cut-out mini from Do Long, which put her intricate tattoos on full display.

Rebecca Black

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Black embraced a sailor-bride hybrid moment in a custom creation from Erick Charlotte.

Lainey Wilson

David Becker/Getty Images

The country singer championed Western chic in a floral printed suit from Rahul Mishra.

Gloria Estefan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before shutting the house down with her greatest hits, the singer stunned in a fiery red Pamella Roland design.