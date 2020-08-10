Halle Berry's Orange Bikini Is A $25 Recreation Of Her Iconic James Bond Look

When you make a list of iconic Hollywood looks, Halle Berry's sheer Elie Saab gown from the 2001 Oscars is up there. But, in 2020 Berry is busy paying homage to another one of her most memorable looks. Halle Berry's orange bikini is not only a remarkable dupe for the style she wore in James Bond, but it offers up one more swimwear trend to try before summer ends.

August's rising temperatures call for a swim trend that offers as much punch and energy as can be mustered. Neon tangerine fit the bill, especially with the addition of sporty strap details, like those found with Berry's suit. Nailing two popular styles in one suit makes it a must-own piece in and of itself but considering her exact set is on sale for just $25 right now, you basically can't hit 'check out' fast enough.

Captioned with a cheeky pun "never been a shady beach", the 53-year-old posted the beach shot to her page on Aug. 9. In addition to her Boohoo swimwear she's wearing Hat Attack's Day to Day Continental hat which is also miraculously still in stock for $115. The look happens to be a dead ringer for her orange bikini moment from the 2002 Die Another Day movie in which she played the iconic Bond girl.

Recreating the sporty-cool beach moment is easy while Berry's Boohoo suit is still in stock. But when it sells out, emulating the movie moment is just as doable with a citrus-y suit which you can layer with a strappy tank or belted shorts. If it's the hardware you're drooling over, Heart of Sun's Darling top and bottoms should be strapped-up for your liking. Otherwise a peachy pick like Mai Mia's or 437's pieces will compliment a glowing a tan and be just as cinematic.

SHUTTERSTOCK

Grab yourself Berry's exact suit or a similar option, below.

