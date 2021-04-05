These 2021 SAG Awards Outfits Kept TZR Editors Glued To Their Screens

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is usually televised in real time, looked different this year — as to be expected for any red carpet event in a pandemic. Though the ceremony was an hour-long pre-taped show, celebrities still dressed up for the special night. Fans were able to spot several memorable style moments at the 2021 SAG Awards — many of which were shared via Instagram photos by the stars and their stylists. Unlike the Oscars or Emmys, the SAG Awards, which is considered an indicator of success for nominees at the Academy Awards, tends to strike a more relaxed vibe when it comes to red carpet looks.

However, chill doesn’t necessarily mean “stay in your current pajamas” as the Hollywood set knows. Even when stars opt for comfort, the fashion looks remain elevated and ready for the cameras. On Sunday night, Cynthia Erivo stunned in a dramatic Alexander McQueen gown while Cate Blanchett suited up (literally) for her virtual appearance in Givenchy. Before any more spoilers are given though, scroll ahead to see which celebrity outfits resonated most with TZR’s editors. Then, check out the best beauty looks at the SAG Awards.

TZR's Favorite SAG Awards Style Moments: Kerry Washington

“I’m always looking for that unexpected fashion moment at award shows and Kerry Washington brought it. The swim cap from Etro made her entire look feel one-of-a-kind and it showed that she just wanted to have fun with her outfit for the night. My favorite part, obviously, was when she jumped into the pool for a photoshoot.” — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

TZR's Favorite SAG Awards Style Moments: Cynthia Erivo

"Cynthia Erivo can do no wrong with me. She's shined throughout this entire award season, and this look is yet another triumph. The structure and pleated detailing of this champagne Alexander McQueen masterpiece is beyond exquisite and I love that she juxtaposed the gown with chunky military boots. Genius." — Angela Melero, Executive Editor

TZR's Favorite SAG Awards Style Moments: Emma Corrin

“Emma Corrin’s chic Prada ensemble was no doubt my favorite look of the evening. I love how the actor traded in her heels for edgy combat boots. Plus, the Prada belt added a cool touch to the lace number.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer

TZR's Favorite SAG Awards Style Moments: Helen Mirren

"Helen Mirren cannot help but be glamorous (just watch The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover where she's costumed completely in Jean Paul Gaultier for reference), so it's not surprising that her award show looks serve every single time. I love how soft and spring-y she looked in this Badgley Mischka dress, plus I've always been a fan of pairing pink and red together." — Ashley Tibbits, Lifestyle Writer

TZR's Favorite SAG Awards Style Moments: Catherine O'Hara

Courtesy Of Thom Browne

“Catherine O’Hara’s Thom Browne ensemble puts a fresh spin on classic tuxedo dressing — I love it. The combination of sequins, corset, and the black and white palette felt like a perfect fit for both the ceremony and her iconic character Moira Rose.” — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor